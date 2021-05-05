Sampson rides for Zarya

Bikes were lined up Saturday in the parking lot of the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Kick stands went up at 10:30 a.m. Saturday to kick off the ride. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Sheriff Jimmy Thornton, left, shared a few words of encouragement and thanks with Captain Fred Hayes, right. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent The route for Zarya’s ride went through Harrells, Garland, Roseboro, Salemburg, Spivey’s Corner to Newton Grove before returning to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office. They came through Roseboro about 11:30 a.m. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Bobby Smith and Ruby Savage were busy throwing food on the grill for breakfast before the benefit ride. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Food, tents with tables, music and more were shared for the benefit for Zarya Ashley, a Sampson County detention officer who was shot at her home during her lunch break on April 20. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Commissioner Thaddeus Godwin, center, said that he was thrilled with the unity shown through Saturday’s event. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Words of encouragement were shared throughout the morning. Pictured, from left, are: Luther Pegues, Chris Hardison and Fred Hayes. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Bikes lined the parking lot at the Sheriff’s Office for the jam-packed event that drew more than 200 riders. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent

CLINTON — All day Saturday, the community came out to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office to show support for Zarya Ashley, the Sampson County Detention Center officer who was shot April 20.

“It’s about love, giving back,” said Erica Pegues, a coworker of Ashley’s at the Sheriff’s Office. “It’s about helping the community and helping our coworker. She’s a church member, and grew up in our church — she’s like family.”

They attend Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.

Captain Fred Hayes Jr., who is the administrator at the Sampson County Jail and a member of the Wyld Boar Ryderz, said that more than 200 people had registered by the time the riders left. More kept coming in.

The Wyld Boar Ryderz, Blue Shepherds, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and many others came from all around for the benefit in Ashley’s honor. She reportedly remains in critical condition following the lunchtime shooting two weeks ago. A suspect has already been charged.

The event kicked off at 9 a.m Saturday, with kickstands up a bit after 10:30 a.m.. Folks were able to come out early and get breakfast, and then go out for the ride.

“This benefit will help the family with gas, food, lodging and other medical expenses to follow,” said Hayes.

The route went through Harrells, Garland, Roseboro, Salemburg, Spivey’s Corner and Newton Grove before returning to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office in Clinton.

“I think right now, it is overwhelming to see the support,” said Hayes, getting choked up. “I’m glad it is a nice beautiful day for it. I think we needed this. It is a time of healing, and we really needed this.”

On April 20, at around 1 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting victim at Water House Circle in Clinton. The deputies located Ashley on the ground outside the residence, with a gunshot wound. She was airlifted.

Jahleek Joyner, 19, was taken into custody the same day at a Duplin County residence. He was formally charged on April 21 with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by felon related to the shooting incident. He is in the Sampson County Detention Center without privilege of bond.

“And now Lord, we just pray now for this family,” said Bishop Eddie Parker at Saturday’s event. “Father, we ask that You would just go to the hospital sit by her bedside.”

Members from Ashley’s family were recognized, with sisters, an aunt, her parents and more there to offer support and thank others for theirs.

Commissioner Thaddeus Godwin said that he was encouraged by the unity that the event brought, with folks coming from as far away as Charleston, S.C., and Charlotte.

“I’m here today, because of the cause, and because of the sheriff putting it out,” he said. “It’s to support our community. But when someone gets hurt and prayer goes up, it means that there’s unity, coming together to support. And what I like about this, is many people have come out to be able to say, we support the cause for the safety of those in Sampson County.

“They are coming just to say we love what you’re doing. And I’m so glad that we’re able to do this together.”

