Lorenzo Faison Sr.

CLINTON — Mr. Lorenzo Faison Sr., 69, of 190 Wellies Lane, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Rex Healthcare, Raleigh, NC.

The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at Andrews Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Clinton, with the Rev. Gerald Underwood officiating.

Walk-thru viewing will be held at Worley Funeral Home (mask required) from 1-6 p.m. Friday, May 7.

