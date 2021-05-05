Daughtry shares ‘drive’ to make music

Michael Daughtry and the Drift has opened for Blue Man Group and been onstage with lots of other famous musicians. Part of the upcoming music video for Michael Daughtry and the Drift was filmed at the race track in Benson.

NEWTON GROVE — Jumpy, catchy, reminiscent of a rock song from the 1980s, “Drive All Night” will pull you into your dream race car in your mind in the first few lyrics.

Michael Daughtry and the Drift are launching a single this week, and plan to keep trickling them out over the coming months.

“For right now we are just releasing singles that will lead up to the album,” he said.

Daughtry said that he thinks it will be released as a complete album in six months to a year form now.

“That’s kind of the template that a lot of musicians do now instead of releasing the album, and then doing singles. It’s like we sort of reverse engineer.”

He said that doing it that way made it where it was easier to gain momentum.

“And then we sort of release an album with more new materials so that they have not only the singles that enjoy, but then they can listen to some more new music after that. And so the single will be released Friday, and in the music video will be released next Friday the 14th.”

Daughtry was on his way back from somewhere near Washington D.C. or Baltimore, and he had performed in shows up there.

“I was trying to get back,” he said. “Because also I play some services on Sunday.”

He said he was one of those musicians that would play something on Saturday “until crazy late” and then have to get up and go to church Sunday morning and perform there as well.

Daughtry is a member of Keener United Methodist Church. He has been the music directer there for 15 years. He is additionally the music director for Goshen United Methodist Church, where he plays weekly 9 a.m. services.

“I hit around Richmond on I-95, and it was around Saturday night, and just feel just like a swarm of cars that kind of came around me, and almost felt like I was swooped up, you know in traffic. You know when you can get in kind of traffic, little pockets and things like that.”

First it was getting on his nerves, and then he suddenly started to enjoy it for a little while.

“It was kind of fun,” he remarked on the origins of the track, calling it “a spark that kind of started the song.”

Daughtry said he wasn’t much of a car aficionado, but that he knew that some of that culture has been seeing a resurgence since the start of the pandemic. People are home more, and able to work on their projects.

“I feel like there are certain things that … used to be popular that have become popular again.”

Racing and drive in movies were two things that he felt were making a comeback with little theaters popping up.

“It’s definitely has a little 80s vibe, with a driving beat to it.”

Daughtry has opened for the Blue Man Group as well as performing for over 60,000 people for the Cooper River Bridge Run in Charleston. He has shared the stage with artists like Edwin McCain, John Ford Coley and Jimmy Buffet. He graduated from Berklee College of Music.

“Drive All Night” was later recorded at 7 City Recording in Raleigh. David Ledrowski is the bass player and Beasley Nelson is the drummer.

He is married to Dr. Elizabeth Bass Daughtry, and father to their daughter Anika.

For more information, contact Michael Daughtry at 910-308-1054 or [email protected]

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.