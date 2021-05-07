Renewal, revival, restoration

Dwight Dunning prayed for the youth in the community. Emily M. Williams|Sampson Independent Steve Wilkins prayed for first responders. Emily M. Williams|Sampson Independent Gerald Underwood prayed for America, and shared his thanks for all the folks that came out, encouraging those gathered to pray with him. Emily M. Williams|Sampson Independent Prayers were shared for all areas of the community Thursday at a National Day of Prayer event in Clinton. Emily M. Williams|Sampson Independent

CLINTON — Pastors and community members gathered downtown on Thursday to humble themselves in front of the courthouse for the National Day of Prayer.

Joining the event was Marcus Becton, Elaine Hunt, Gerald Underwood, Lloyd Thompson, Steve Wilkins, Eddie Barnes and Gertie Stevens. Additionally were Dwight Dunning, Leonard Henry and Thaddeus Godwin, as well as numerous other members of the community.

“So glad to have all you here with us,” said Becton. “We honor all of our leaders that are here and each and every one in their respective places.”

Becton said that there has not been a more needed time for the community to come together to pray.

“Bombard heaven for an answer,” said Becton. “We are thankful God — we are thankful for life, health and strength.”

“Our land is in a mess, our nation is in a mess, and our world is in a mess.”

Elaine Hunt shared the proclamation that was made by the City of Clinton for the day.

“I’m so glad to be a part of this National Day of Prayer,” said Gerald Underwood. “We need prayer, and not on just one day, but every day of our lives, we need prayer.”

Underwood prayed for America, and shared his thanks for all the folks that came out, encouraging those gathered to pray with him.

“You are the blessing and sustainer of life,” he said. “Today as we pray for America, we pray Lord, because America has fallen away from you. We pray that by your word and your might, that you might begin to bring America towards you.”

Underwood, like others, asked for blessings upon the nation, and up the nation’s leadership.

“We pray that you will touch hearts and minds, that we will turn our heart back towards you,” he stated. “We know that you have America in your hand.”

“This morning, I’ll be praying for this county,” Lloyd Thompson added.

Thompson prayed for blessings all across the county.

“For we know God, that where your presence is, oh God, we know transformation is on the way…. Oh God, just have your way.”

Steve Wilkins prayed for law enforcement as well as other emergency personnel.

“We give thanks, oh God, that these men and women bravely face the challenges that they face, for the sake of our security.”

The school system was the focus for Eddie Barnes, who gave thanks for all that they do in the education profession.

“They wake up every single day and devote their life to all the young people that go into these schools,” he said.

Barnes prayed that parents and students would be a living witness and show their faith in their lives.

“He gives us everything that we need, and I am so grateful and I know you are,” said Gertie Stevens, who prayed for those involved with medical and the pandemic.

Dwight Dunning prayed for the youth.

“Let’s lift up our young people before the Lord,” he said.

He reminded that the Lord didn’t just take time with the elders or important people in the church, but took time for the children as well.

“There are so many voices in their ears today … I pray that you will raise up a great army of young people that will love you and love this country.”

Leonard Henry prayed for the pastors, asking for renewal of their spirits, and giving thanks for those faith leaders. He asked for them to be refreshed, restored and revived.

“We pray for your servants, and they have been on the spiritual front line, praying and interceding for their community,” Henry said. “They have poured out so much God.”

“I thank God for these pastors that came out, but I thank God also for you that are here today,” said Thaddeus Godwin. “We don’t take it lightly that each prayer that was prayed will touch each source that they prayed for. Our belief is this: That God has a way of bringing all things together.”

