Murder charge leveled in 2019 missing man case

Corbett

Nearly a year and a half after a Sampson man went missing from the Newton Grove area, investigators have charged a suspect in his killing. Foul play was suspected nearly from the outset and authorities revealed this week that human remains found earlier this year in the Newton Grove area were recently confirmed as being the missing man.

On Thursday, Anthony Corbett, 21, was served with warrants charging him in the murder of William Jimmy Graham, 61, whose family filed a missing person’s report back in December 2019. At the time, the family reported that Graham was last seen on Dec. 12, 2019 and indicated to law enforcement they were concerned about his welfare.

At the time of warrants being served this week, Corbett was being held in federal custody on unrelated charges. He is being held without bond on charges related to Graham’s case and is still being housed in federal custody, Sampson County Sheriff’s officials said upon announcing the murder charge Friday.

Local authorities declined to comment further, “to protect the integrity of the investigation.”

On Dec. 15, 2019, his family reported Graham missing. They told sheriff’s authorities that he was last seen three days earlier at his Goldsboro Highway, Newton Grove, residence. Graham’s Gray 1991 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck was also missing.

Investigators immediately began interviewing known associates regarding Graham’s possible whereabouts and followed up on tips received from the community.

Information was first disseminated from sheriff’s officials to media outlets and the general public on Jan. 9, 2020. A missing poster, which pictured Graham along with a stock picture of the style of vehicle he was driving at the time, was released with a message urging anyone with information to come with it.

“However, information rapidly dissolved, making the case more challenging for investigators,” a sheriff’s press release stated Friday.

About a year ago, in April 2020, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced a $5,000 reward was being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Graham’s disappearance four months earlier. State authorities said they believed Graham’s disappearance to be the result of foul play.

“Thankfully, a few months ago credible information was received which led investigators to an undisclosed location in the Newton Grove area of Sampson County, where human remains were located,” the sheriff’s press release Friday stated. “Evidence was collected from the location and sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office to be identified. Recently, the State Medical Examiner confirmed through testing the remains were in fact those of Jimmy Graham.

“Through further investigation, enough probable cause was established to charge an individual for murder in connection with Graham’s death,” the sheriff’s statement read.

Sheriff’s officials credited the NC State Bureau of Investigations, NC State Crime Lab, NC State Medical Examiner’s Office and the NC Governor’s Office for their assistance in the investigation.

