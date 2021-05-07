Man sentenced to 34 years for killing Keener neighbor

The neighbor of a Clinton woman found murdered in her home has been sentenced to a minimum of 34 years in prison in her 2017 murder.

Steven Munley, 44, pled guilty to second degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon earlier this week in Sampson County Superior Court. Munley was sentenced to an active term of imprisonment of no less than 408 months (34 years) and no more than 502 months (41 years, 10 months) in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

District Attorney Ernie Lee issued a press release Friday announcing the sentencing and detailing the case.

Lee said Gladys Rachel Bradshaw, 63, was found dead the evening of April 10, 2017. A neighbor went to check on her at Bradshaw’s Potato House Road home and found her dead on the floor, inside the back door. Deputies and EMS responded to her home and determined there were injuries to her head.

Detectives processed the scene and located a bag of dog food by the back door near the victim, an open cigarette case with several cigarettes on the floor and three receipts dated Sunday, April 9, 2017 from Roses, Piggly Wiggly, and Dollar General, where detectives determined that Bradshaw had shopped on Sunday. Bradshaw’s family inquired to detectives about her purse, which was missing from the home and car.

During the initial investigation. Detective Kevin Jackson noticed a man talking to some family members and was told he was a neighbor. That neighbor was later identified as Munley.

On April 11, 2017, Capt. Julian Carr contacted First Citizens Bank to see whether the victim’s bank card had been used. It was found to have been used four times on Sunday, April 9, 2017 — at a Wendy’s in Fayetteville, a McDonald’s in Laurinburg and two times at Walmart in Laurinburg. Walmart sent still shots from video to officers at the Laurinburg Police Department. A man and a woman were using the card, the man being identified as Munley, investigators said.

A search warrant was executed at Munley’s home, which was next door to Bradshaw’s. Detectives found a white rag with what appeared to be blood on it inside the bathroom, while paperwork with the name Steven Munley was discovered in the bedroom.

Munley’s wife was interviewed twice and said her dog became tangled up in the back yard on a chain and she went to check on the dog. Munley came out of the back door a few minutes after she went outside before telling her that he was going over to Bradshaw’s house to get a cigarette, Lee said, detailing the state’s case. Munley’s wife heard the victim yell, after which Munley came back to the house and brought back a bag.

“Munley took a hammer out of his pocket and laid it on the counter,” the press release stated. “(The) defendant made comments to his wife about hitting Ms. Bradshaw with the hammer.”

Munley then drove them both to a store in Keener. His wife told authorities that she saw a purse that belonged to the victim and Munley asked her to hand the purse to him. They drove through Fayetteville and stopped at a Wendy’s, where Munley used a card to buy food. They drove to Laurinburg, where Munley went to Walmart. Munley and his wife went to a cemetery near Maxton. Along the way, Munley threw items out of the car, including the hammer.

Detectives later located the victim’s Smithfield Packing work ID in the cemetery.

Munley, interviewed on April 12, 2017, said he saw Bradshaw outside of her home on Sunday, April 9, 2017 and helped her carry in dog food on that day. Dr. Carl Barr, Sampson County’s medical examiner, determined that Bradshaw died as a result of combined blunt and sharp force trauma to the head.

Bradshaw worked at Lundy Packing Company/Smithfield Packing Company for nearly 40 years and sources say she had a routine that she stuck to on a regular basis, which aided investigators in piecing together some details surrounding the death.

“She loved animals and was known to care for the pets in her neighborhood, including Munley’s,” Lee stated in the press release. “Ms. Bradshaw was loved by her family, friends, and neighbors and the loss of her life affects them deeply.”

Lee credited Sheriff Jimmy Thornton and the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Jennifer Barnes and Arneatha Gillis. The defendant was represented by Paul Castle of Jacksonville, NC.

Court records show Munley has a long list of convictions in Robeson, Scotland, Cumberland and Hoke counties over the years, including multiple counts of assault and breaking and entering.

“This office cannot tolerate violent offenders and will continue to prosecute those who commit violent offenses and to seek substantial active sentences for those who commit acts of violence,” Lee stated.

