Hunt garners high distinction

Hunt

CLINTON — She broke through racial barriers, came through with tenacity and grace, and will continue to share her servant’s heart with others.

The Clinton City Council recognized Elaine Faison Hunt during its regular monthly board meeting this week, bringing in two legislators to share in the job of recognizing such a dedicated woman. Hunt, who has been with the City of Clinton for 30 years, has been recognized for her dedicated service, humility, compassion, and hard work by receiving the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

“It was very humbling for me,” said Hunt. “To be honest — and people are telling me to stop saying this — but I really didn’t think that I deserved that award.”

“I had not even heard about the award before I came to the City of Clinton,” she said, “and then I looked it up.”

During her time with the city, Hunt said there’s been a lot that has happened, and she’s worked with a range of people.

“There’s been a lot of changes,” she said. “I’ve worked with four city managers, two mayors, different council members — and everyone comes with their own personality, their own attitudes.”

Hunt said that it is a new day, and a new time, and things keep changing, but that she is willing and able to adapt.

“I have enjoyed it. I tell people that I am going to write a book one day,because how it is now is not how it was when I started out,” Hunt stated. “Times have changed and some things have gotten better.”

Thankfully times have changed in a lot of ways, and one of those broke through longheld barriers in the community.

“When I first came, keeping in mind, once again … that I am the first African American city clerk in Clinton, when I first came I was the first African American back in administration. I was the first. And I was the first person people saw when they came in, because I started out as the office assistant.”

She said that that made her feel like she had to prove herself — and prove herself she did.

“I felt like I had to prove myself because of where I was coming in and who I was.”

Hunt felt blessed that she had a good person to follow in Betty Fortner, who was the clerk for 37 years and trained Hunt.

“I hear the Lord when he speaks to me, and I think, when it’s time for me to retire, like others have told me, you will know,” Hunt attested. “I’m looking forward to serving the citizens, and doing the best that I can, in whatever I do. But my main joy comes from serving the citizens.”

She looks for solutions, coming to the aid of those in need, and is ready to keep going forward.

Another Order of the Long Leaf Pine recipient, former N.C. Rep. Larry Bell was present at the City Council meeting alongside current N.C. Rep. Raymond Smith to present the award to Hunt.

“I just didn’t think that I had done enough to be awarded that blessing,” the longtime city clerk conceded modestly. “They say a blessing is something that you don’t know is coming; it’s just coming. It was an honor, and I don’t take it for granted. It doesn’t make me really feel any higher. I’m just honored and thankful that people saw something that I didn’t see.”

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.