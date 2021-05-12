County budget hearing set for June

County manager Ed Causey lays out a timeline for the county to consider and adopt the 2021-22 budget.

A special meeting has been set for later this month for the county manager to present the county’s 2021-22 proposed budget, which will be the subject of a public hearing at the beginning of June.

A special meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, May 24, at the County Administration Building for the Sampson County Board of Commissioners to receive the proposed county budget from County Manager Ed Causey. A public hearing will be held at the board’s June 7 meeting on the proposed budget. That meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the County Complex.

“Generally, we want to make sure whatever we do, we have it approved and in place by June 30 if at all possible,” said Causey. “We have tried to set up a timeline in order to ensure you have ample time to review and get that done.”

In no uncertain terms, Board chairman Clark Wooten assured the budget would be approved within the timeline.

“Each one of the commissioners, along with myself — we’re not going to cross into another year that we don’t have a budget,” Wooten remarked. “We don’t play that game.”

Back in June 2020, county leaders cited uncertainty in holding the budgetary line, pledging a mid-fiscal year evaluation.

The board approved a budget last year that included no tax increase but a hold-the-line approach in many county departments and for many funding partners, despite needs and increased requests. County administration at that time expressed their intention for a mid-year review that they hoped would bring with it a brighter budget outlook, which they said was marred in 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

With the arrival of 2021, county officials approved a mid-year budget amendment that boosted the budget by some $5 million.

“The county adjusted the 2019-20 budget and adopted it as a beginning point for this fiscal year with the expectation that adjustments would be required,” Finance Officer David Clack stated in early 2021. “The results of our audit indicate that we did well overall dealing with the revenue shortfalls that resulted from the pandemic.

“We have continued to monitor our revenue streams closely this year,” Clack continued. “To date, we are ahead on our property tax and sales tax collections. We believe that we can adjust the departments’ budget at this time to more closely reflect the actual cost that we expect to incur this year.”

The total approved budget amount for the 2020-21 General Fund was approved in June at a total of $61,202,336, nearly $1.4 million less than the adopted 2019-20 General Fund, which totaled $62,596,536 and roughly $6 million less than the amended budget for the current 2019-20 fiscal year, which exceeded $67 million.

The $5 million budget amendment approved in February brought the 2020-21 fiscal plan in line with the amended budget from 2019-20.

Redistricting process

As part of its consent agenda during its recent meeting, the Board of Commissioners authorized the county manager to engage Ogletree Deakins and John Morgan to assist with the upcoming redistricting process.

The results of the 2020 census likely will not be available until August or September of 2021, however county administrative staff urged commissioners to begin the process of getting personnel in place now.

Sampson County will be required to complete the redistricting process at least 150 days before the March 8, 2022 primaries — to the extent that the new census results trigger the requirement that it redistrict — so staff recommended that the board start engaging needed outside consultants.

The law firm of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C. and demographer John Morgan assisted the county with the redistricting process during the 2010 census cycle and are available to assist during the current cycle, county staff noted.

According to the proposal, Ogletree Deakins has agreed to cap its legal fees at $15,000, and demographer John Morgan has agreed to provide services at a flat rate of $10,000.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.