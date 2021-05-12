Town set to acquire Monk property

NEWTON GROVE — The famous home of Dr. John Carr Monk, a historic physician and Catholic religious leader of the 1800s, is poised to come under the ownership of the Town of Newton Grove.

Earlier this year, Newton Grove Mayor Stephen R. Jackson reported that a local historical society had requested town officials take over the Monk property. At Tuesday night’s regular town meeting, Jackson informed board members that he met again with Ann Herring, last surviving member of the group involved with moving the house (previously at Erwin Drive) to its current location next to the park off U.S. 701.

On Friday, they discussed further steps for the town to claim the Monk House and the property associated with it. Jackson said Herring has now verbally approved for the town of Newton Grove to claim the property.

“It’s been talked about for years about what to do with it,” Jackson said. “That is a prime piece of real estate right there for what is it and I think it’s going to be great and do great things for the town.”

Along with acquiring the land that stretches from the park off U.S. 701 and extends all the way to Sunset Street, the town gains Dr. Monk’s home, the kitchen of former Vice President William Rufus King and a bell that sits among the property.

Details regarding the cost and maintenance of the land are still up for debate. The fine tuning off how to settle the ownership of the land was also not finalized.

Monk, a historic physician and Catholic religious leader of the 1800s, was born in 1827 in the Westbrook Township of Sampson County. In 1850, at the age of 23, Monk went to Philadelphia, where he enrolled in medical school at the University of Pennsylvania. Monk returned to Sampson County to practice medicine and later made his home in Newton Grove.

Around the Civil War, he got into politics and Catholicism. As a result of Monk’s contributions and his church (now known as Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church), the town of Newton Grove is the most solidly Catholic rural community in North Carolina.

