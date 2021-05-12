Clinton woman sustains ‘critical’ injuries in head-on wreck

A Clinton woman was seriously injured in a head-on wreck on U.S. 421 in northern Sampson County. She had to be airlifted to Chapel Hill with critical injuries, specifically to her lower extremities, according to reports.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, Mariah Latifah Morrisey was trapped in her vehicle and had to be extricated and then flown by helicopter to Wake Med. Patrol officials described Morrisey’s injuries as “critical.” She is currently at Wake Med.

The collision happened just moments after 9 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 421, near Lees Chapel Church Road. Reports on the wreck were relayed Wednesday from Sgt. D. Kevin Pearson.

According to reports, a tractor-trailer, operated by Michael McKiver of Kenansville was traveling north on U.S. 421. Another vehicle operated by Morrisey, of Clive Jacobs Road, Clinton, was traveling south when it crossed the centerline and struck the tractor-trailer head-on, before coming to rest on private property. The tractor-trailer came to rest in the roadway.

McKiver was treated and released at the scene. Both drivers were restrained by seatbelts, according to reports. U.S. 421 was closed for nearly three hours following the collision.

Trooper L.M. High is the primary investigator.