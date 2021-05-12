Gupton joinsRoseboro ascommissioner

Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent

ROSEBORO — Eight months ago, Mark Gupton moved to Roseboro with no idea that he was going to get wrapped into serving on the town board as a commissioner.

“It’s a great town,” he said. “I’m originally from Sampson County. I grew up in Clinton and went to Clinton High School.”

Gupton was appointed during this week’s Roseboro Board of Commissioners meeting and steps in for Cary Holland, who resigned from the board last month after more than eight years of service. Holland’s unexpired term extends until 2023, however Gupton as the appointee will have a term that extends until November. Then, an election will be held for the remainder of the term, which at that point would be two years.

Gupton was the only applicant for the position, and the board showed their unanimous support, getting him involved quickly by swearing him in Tuesday.

Gupton has an extensive background in Special Education, a field in which he served as a state consultant.

“Coming here, people look at me and go, why Roseboro? I look at them and say why not, it is a wonderful town.”

He described Roseboro as being peaceful, and he said that it has anything and everything that you would want.

“You don’t have to go to Fayetteville,” he remarked.

“We are happy to have Mark come on board,” said Mayor Alice Butler. “He’s already been very active in the town.”

“Since I have been here I have felt comfortable and I have felt home, and it’s because of the people who have really come forward, and really welcomed me into the community,” said Gupton.

Gupton said that he has met a lot of the merchants, and that if he’s needed a hand with something, the community has stepped up.

“He’s an active member of Small Town Main Street,” said Butler. “He helps with the community garden and he was a huge asset in helping us decorate downtown. We are familiar with him, and glad to have him in town.”

Commissioner Cyndi Templin met him through a mutual friend who works in the garden.

“He seems very dedicated to me,” said Templin. “We all are very glad to have him.

“He’s turned out to be a really nice guy,” said Mayor Pro Tem Anthony Bennett. “He’s always jumping in when needed. We appreciate it and anybody that wants to serve as commissioner, we’re glad to have them.”

For Gupton, it has that hometown feel that he didn’t have where he was living before. The town he came from wasn’t massive, but it just didn’t feel like home.

“In the towns that I have lived in, this is the first time that I have felt like, other than where I grew up, where I feel like I belong. It’s because of the community. It’s done that.”

