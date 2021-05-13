Edith Bradshaw Scholarships awarded

CLINTON — Michael Mozingo is honored to announce the 2021 recipients of the Edith Bradshaw Scholarship.

Kaya Kusmierczuk received a $2,000 scholarship. She is a senior at the N.C. School of Science and Math and attends Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clinton. The daughter of Kris and Agata Kusmierczuk, she will attend N.C. State in the fall.

Anna Kierski of St. Mary of the Angels in Mount Olive received the $500 Community Service Award. She is the daughter of Dave and Rita Kierski and attends Wayne Country Day School in Goldsboro. Anna will attend Notre Dame in the fall.

The Edith Bradshaw Scholarship was established in 2003 in memory of the mother of Michael Mozingo.