Sampson stalwart Johnson to retire

Longtime Sampson County educator Gerald Johnson, center, smiles with some of the students that crossed his path during his 43-year career in education. File Photo

After more than four decades of loving dedication to Sampson County Schools, longtime Salemburg Elementary School principal Gerald Johnson is retiring. His final day will be June 30.

“After 43 years, I just felt like it was time to go. I don’t want to go put it’s finally time,” said Johnson, taking time to reflect this week. “I’ve been fighting it for the last couple years. I put it off then it comes back, then I’d fight it off and it comes back again. So I just bit the bullet and went ahead and made this decision.”

The time was right, said Johnson, who has plans to travel and spend time with family in retirement.

Johnson said there was never a time he didn’t love what he did. He only hopes that he was able to make an impact on children and was a shining role model for them to follow.

“I’ve enjoyed every year of my career, hopefully I’ve made an impact in child’s lives over years. I always tried to be a good role model, especially as a Black male,” Johnson remarked. “Bottom line, all my life I’ve just loved working and helping kids.”

Johnson’s career has seen his influence touch many schools in Sampson County. The journey started in 1978 after graduating from the East Carolina University with a degree in Social Studies. From there, he taught special education resource classes at Clear Run Junior High and Garland High for two years. He also attended Campbell University, then known as Campbell College, during the summer of 1978 en route to his teaching degree.

After the closing of Garland High in 1980, Johnson was offered the assistant principal job at Union High. After two years in that position, Johnson made history for Sampson County Schools.

“I was fortunate enough to land the assistant position at Union back in 1980. After two years there, at the end of the ‘82 school year, I became principal at Union High School at 26, making me the first Black high school principal in Sampson County,” Johnson recalled. “I was in the right place at the right time and God puts people in your path to help you along the way. So, we just don’t achieve things without some support and I had some good people in my corner as I rose through the ranks.”

Johnson wouldn’t stay at Union long, taking up the mantle at Garland Elementary after being moved there in 1984. It was a seven-year stretch as principal there, from 1984 to 1991, before they closed the school and moved them to the newly-built Union Elementary.

From 1991-92, Johnson served as the assistant principal at Clear Run Junior High.

”It stayed open for one year, but then it closed,” said Johnson with a chuckle. “Then I came to Salemburg for the 92-93 school year and I stayed here for 14 years.”

The 2006-07 school year saw Johnson moved to Union Elementary for a year, followed by Lakewood High for another year. Then was his last destination, Salemburg Elementary, where he would be for the next 13 years.

It’s been a long road across the county, that Johnson says will forever be in his memory.

“I’ve been in this community for 27 years. I love the community, they welcomed me with open arms and I will never, never forget this area,” he remarked.

A longtime native of Sampson, Johnson attended Garland Elementary until seventh grade. After integration, he finished his school days at Garland High School. Garland has always been his home and he still resides there today.

“I was born and raised in Garland, I still live there, probably gonna die there,” he said with a smile. “That’s home and that’s where my roots are — the little town of Garland. I’m a member of Garland First Baptist Church and I’m chairman of the trustee board there. So that’s me in a nutshell.”

Johnson also met his wife of nearly 40 years, Ina Johnson, in that same little old town.

“We’ve been married for, wait let me get it right now, we got married Dec. 26, 1981 so this makes it 39. So Dec. 26 of this year should be 40. Looking back, it sure has gone by pretty fast,” Johnson said.

“As for how we met, Garland is so small so everybody knows everybody. So, I knew her growing up and going through school,” he continued. “I was the coach for girls basketball for a couple of years at Garland High School, before it closed, and my girls basketball team sort of put us together. The rest is history.”

While he’s been in the county school system all these years, Johnson’s initial plan for his career was broadcasting. Wanting to try his hand at sports broadcasting in particular it wouldn’t take long before he found out it wasn’t his true calling.

“I wanted to major in broadcasting and always wanted to be a sports caster but English 105 put a stop to that,” he said with a laugh. “But, when I graduated in ‘78, I worked in radio for four years on the weekends at WBLA 1440, on the AM dial.”

“At that particular time you couldn’t cut on the radio and find Black music,” continued Johnson. “There were other places around you could find it like WOKN in Goldsboro, that might get it at night. And, when you went to Fayetteville, WIDU, played some but you couldn’t get any in Garland.”

“So I filled the void there for about four years and enjoyed it. That’s the closest I’ve come to sports casting that I wanted to do,” he added.

Johnson accomplished a couple of firsts as an African-American in Sampson County, something he hopes inspired others.

“This has been a big responsibility and I’ve wanted to be that good role model, first and foremost,” he stated. “I wanted to also show an army of kids that you can be successful if you work hard. I helped my mother raise a niece and nephew growing up. I think I succeeded in being a good role model for them and showing them how important achieving education for yourself really is,” he stated.

Now that a well-earned retirement awaits him, Johnson has his sights set on the world and relaxation.

“Hopefully I’ll take some rest after 43 years. I’m a little tired, and again do some traveling. Anywhere is the destination — I haven’t sat down and talked it over with my wife, but we’re going to be traveling a lot,” relayed Johnson. “I’ll find something else to do later on down the road, but I’m not going to rush anything.”

“I just want to see the world and have some fun before I get too old, plus spend time with my family,” he continued. “Those are the top priorities on my bucket list.”

As he reflected and looked forward, Johnson shared his gratitude.

“I appreciate the Salemburg community for 27 years. I’ve received a lot of support from the parents and I wouldn’t trade it for nothing in the world. I’d do it all over again, I’d repeat those 43 years here in Sampson County, my home county, and I’m just so grateful,” Johnson concluded.

A retirement dinner for Johnson is slated for Saturday, June 5, at the Duplin Winery Bistro in Rose Hill.

