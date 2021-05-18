Roseboro talks infrastructure

Brian Johnson with the Wooten Company came before the Roseboro town board to discuss the contract for the new well to be built on Andrews Chapel Road.

ROSEBORO — A boost to the town’s infrastructure is on the horizon as the town and the Department of Transportation work on different projects planned through the next year and half.

Right now the town is looking at receiving approximately $340,000 through the American Rescue Plan.

“One of the main things they are wanting is for towns to use this money for infrastructure, which we desperately need to use it for infrastructure,” said Mayor Alice Butler. “We haven’t gotten that money yet, and we have things to do, but we do have an infiltration problem at the wastewater treatment plant.”

Butler said that the town has been working on the issue.

“We are trying to close in on where that is. That’s one of the areas that I think we are definitely going to need to work on.”

The second recommendation that she had was to work on the water meters.

“The other one which would benefit us in manpower and also help our revenues … is to look into electronic water metering for our water.”

“It will take every bit of that,” said Commissioner Ray Clark Fisher said of the expected funds.

“Those are just two things that I know would help the town tremendously,’ the mayor stated. “But we have got to get a handle on this infiltration, because every time we have a big rain, you know, we are having trouble.”

The town is potentially going to receive $750,000 for housing, but the details on that have not been worked through at this time. That is the 2020 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Neighborhood Revitalization program.

“We have been awarded the CDBG Infrastructure Grant,” said Butler. “This is for the sewer lines on Cypress, Maple and Oak Streets.”

The town stands to receive $138,000 to begin the process, said Butler. That is for this year.

“The balance for next year is looking to be a premier project,” she said, adding that there are numerous other requirements like webinars in place as well. “They are trying to really educate the people in town to take ownership of these grants. We did receive a letter, and are moving forward with that.”

The board also voted unanimously to approve the contract with Wooten Company for their U.S. Department of Agriculture engineering services. This will work on fixing concerns with the town’s water supply with the construction of a new well.

The contract was looked over by the town attorney, Sandy Sanderson, who addressed a few concerns with the board. The board agreed to enter into the contract as long as Sanderson and Brian Johnson with the Wooten Company could come into agreement on the projects. Sanderson had raised concerns about some contract language, but Johnson explained that the contract language was standard per the USDA requirements, and that some items had already been removed.

“The next step is a kickoff meeting with town staff to try to move the project forward,” said Johnson. “That would be in the next few weeks.”

The first step on the job, he said, is surveying the area along Andrews Chapel Road and the well site itself.

“The other thing that will happen very soon after that is test wells,” he said. “That’s something that we need to coordinate with the town.”

The town will have to hire a well driller to drill that test well with a four-inch hole and drill down 400 feet.

“That’s just to confirm that everything that we think is there, is there, that water is actually there and it’s good quality,” Johnson stated.

That would be early in the process so they can take action if there is concerns. Next would be construction documents for contractors that would then have to go to the state for permitting.

“Once all that is all in place and approved, then we can go for bids.”

Construction is expected to take six months, but the entire process will be around 18 months from start to finish.

New roads are already in progress in Roseboro, with more scheduled to be in place into next year.

A Department of Transportation resurfacing project began March 15 and will continue through July 17, 2022 for the following streets: West Street, Fisher Drive, Calvin Street, Clinton Street to Owen, Bullard Street and Douglas Avenue. Also included are Broad Street, Johnson Street, N. Railroad Street and North Street.

The DOT resurfacing project will also cover another section starting July 1, continuing to Dec. 15. That includes N.C. 24, N. Pine Street and Myrtle Street.

Additionally the town plans to pave Broad Street and the town-maintained portion of Douglas Street and Howard Street from Southeast to Pearl streets.

