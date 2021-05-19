Memorial Day events slated

File photos

Memorial Day events are usually held around the county, and this year one will be held — in Harrells.

“We will host our Memorial Day ceremony, but it will be scaled down,” said Harrells Town Clerk Cindy Ezzell.

Previously the event included a picnic and other activities, but due to the pandemic, that is not happening this year.

“We will gather at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, at the cemetery,” she said.

In years past a Memorial Day ceremony was held at the Sampson County Exposition Center. That will not happen this year because of COVID, according to those with the Veterans Service Office in Clinton.

However, the Sampson County Veterans Council will be laying a wreath at the Veterans memorial at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 31, at the monument next to the old armory building in Clinton.

The hope is that things will be back to normal for Veterans Day.

