Local woman facing childsex offenses

A Sampson County woman is facing numerous felonies for alleged sexual acts on a child and reportedly disseminating child pornography, according to authorities.

Abbie Jo Pope, 27, whose address is listed as 6840 Roseboro Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with indecent liberaties with a child, child abuse by sex act and crime against nature. Law enforcement officials also listed statutory sex offense of a child by an adult, first degree and second degree sexual exploitation of a child and dissemination of child pornography among the offenses.

The charges were leveled on May 6, according to booking reports recently provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, which was contacted by The Sampson Independent regarding the case.

“A cyber tip was received from the Nation Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led investigators to identify Abbie Jo Pope as a perpetrator,” Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith stated. “Evidence was gained through their investigation and probable cause was established to make an arrest.”

The victim is a child under the age of 5 years old, said Smith, who declined to provide details on the case, citing its sensitivity.

”Due to the nature of the investigation involving a juvenile no further details are available to release,” he stated. “The incident occurred around 2018 and was reported to the Sheriff’s Office in April of this year.”

Pope’s bond was set at $200,000 secured. An initial court date was set for May 28.