SCS aims to retain staffers

CLINTON — Administrative and other staff in the Sampson County Schools system may see a bump in pay in the near future, as school officials attempt to get back on track following a delay in salary discussions during the pandemic. The subject was broached again during at a school board work session early Tuesday morning.

Cyndi Mesimer, Interim Finance Officer, shared with the board Phase II of the proposed salary schedule. Phase I was presented to the board at the January 2020 work session. Due to COVID-19 and change of leadership, Phase II was not presented when initially scheduled.

“Last year, we had started the implementation of a three-phase salary schedule, I guess you would say, correction of salary schedules,” said Mesimer.

She said the schedule had been “bumped down” for as much as 10 to 12 years where the school system did not see an increase for the classified staff. This will impact administrative assistants, whether at the central office, schools or child nutrition and also custodians.

“With a lot of unexpected going on, it has taken us quite a while to get to this point,” said Mesimer.

Mesimer said that they tried to simplify the salary schedule as much as possible, saying that it was more cut and dried with teachers versus classified staff. With classified staff, there is a range.

“As long as you fall between that minimum and maximum, you can basically set your schedule how you see fit.”

She said that for each type of responsibility you could have four or five different grades and that it became “quite cumbersome” when someone would call wanting to know a pay range for a position. The long-term goal Mesimer has is that these will be evaluated every year at the beginning of the school year, when the numbers come out from the state.

There are also multiple variables that have to be taken into consideration with the positions, as some are dual positions such as bookkeeper and data manager, and some are 10-month, 11-month and 12-month positions.

Schedules are based on a district by district basis, and Mesimer said that various factors impacted retention rates for Sampson.

“I would ask that this go back retroactively to April 1,” she said.“We were anticipating doing this in August or Spetember.”

Board Chairwoman Sonya Powell asked Mesimer how this would be paid for, and Mesimer said that it had already been previously budgeted.

“You mentioned not only maintaining the raises, but possibly increasing it yet again at the beginning of next year — how will that happen?” asked Powell.

“The increase will not be as large, because you would only be looking at $30 to $40 per person,” said Mesimer. “It seems like a large adjustment in this first adjustment, because we have had some that have not had raises in 12 years.”

“And it wasn’t so much as a raise, as it was just a lag on the salary schedule.”

This had been accounted for when they looked into this three-phase process, she said, and that was why they broke it down over three years so they weren’t hit with one big adjustment all in one year.

This lack of increase has caused a major issue in retention, Mesimer noted, with there being six new bookkeepers in the last two years. One of the schools has had such a high turnover, that the most recent bookkeeper has only been there a couple of months, and is the third one this year, said Mesimer.

“I think we need to do something to retain these employees,” Mesimer remarked. “Because when they leave we are losing the knowledge that we have spent training them, them understanding budgets, what you can buy with certain pots of money — and that’s valuable.”

She said that they are leaving to go to other counties or other jobs.

“I think we need to invest in them to retain some of that knowledge,” she stated. “We spend a lot of time training them and they don’t stay.”

Mesimer said that it used to be that those positions were only given up if someone retired and that that is not the case anymore.

“They don’t stay for retirement.”

Powell asked about the differentiation between different grade levels and various positions, such as custodian and head custodian. Board member Sandra Carroll additionally raised concerns about how the data managers in some schools are fulfilling multiple roles.

“That can be adjusted,” said Mesimer. “I am open to help our employees and also satisfy the board.”

Different suggestions were made about how to handle that, from creating additional pay steps or a new pay schedule.

“Or the other option would be to keep your custodial salary schedule as it is, and just add an additional amount on with the head custodial designation,” said Superintendent Dr. David Goodin.

Nothing is finalized at this point as this item has to have the final approval of the board. Mesimer said that she would rather push to have the changes now to present to the board at the next meeting, than to have to deal with retroactive pay changes.

