Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• May 10 — Kalyah Mishon Williams, 19, of 216 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with simple affray and injury to personal property. Bond set at $2,000; court date is June 7.

• May 11 — Tyrone Devon Bell, 32, of 425 Tarheel Drive, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting and second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is Aug. 2.

• May 11 — Leroy Matthew McCloud, 57, of 121 Jacobs St., Clinton, was charged with trespassing and failure to comply with monies. Bond set at $235; court date is May 26.

• May 11 — Christopher Daquan Smith, 23, of 176 Cranberry Lane, Clinton, was charged with felony conspiracy. Bond set at $25,000; court date is May 28.

• May 12 — Khristopher Waquan Smith, 22, of 119 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and no operator’s license. Bond set at $2,000; court date is June 11.

• May 14 — Tomarick Latrel Chestnutt, 21, of 612-F Claudia Way, Fayetteville, was charged with two counts of conspiring to sell and deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance, conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of marijuana and possession of Xanax. Bond set at $50,000; court date is May 28.

• May 14 — Edalia Yahely Bustillio-Ocampo, 27, of 119 Futrell Pope Lane, Clinton, was charged with selling alcohol to person under 21 years of age. No bond listed; court date is July 6.

• May 14 — Tyrone Ulysses King, 53, of 1131 Phillips St., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. Written promise; court date is June 28.

• May 14 — Ryan Eric Carr, 35, of 603 Peterson St., Rose Hill, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is June 8.

• May 14 — Veronica Allynn Alcorta, 34, of 603 Peterson St., Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is June 8.

• May 15 — Wayne Anthony McNeill, 57, of 455 Tram Road, Clinton, was charged with intoxicated and disruptive. Bond set at $500; court date is June 15.

• May 15 — Evander Ruffin, 58, of 11 Jackson Lane, Clinton, was charged with impede traffic- sit/stand/lie. Bond set at $500; court date is July 12.

• May 16 — James Robert House II, 66, of 605 Cutchin St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to company. Bond set at $1,500; court date is July 12.

• May 16 — Amanda Gail Sessoms, 35, of 224 Beaman St., Apt. 1, Clinton, was charged with aid and abet impaired driving. No bond or court date listed.

• May 16 — Alexis Antonio Martinez, 20, of 434 Beverly Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving after consuming under 21 years of age and simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Bond set at $1,500; court date is July 9.

• May 17 — Markell Davon Juni Allen, 25, of 106 Appleton Court, Dudley, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. No bond set; court date is Aug. 18.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.