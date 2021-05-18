CCS roofs in dire need of attention

During a recent Clinton City Schools budget meeting, Superintendent Wesley Johnson addressed a dire need to repair roofs across the school system.

Johnson’s presentation listed a few projects that were recently completed, including roof repairs at Sunset Avenue School, the Central Office and Butler Avenue School multipurpose building. There is also an ongoing project for roofing repairs of football field houses at Clinton.

Despite those accomplishments, there are many repairs still needed. According to Johnson’s findings, there’s still an estimated $4.7 million in needed roofing repairs and replacements around the city.

“We get about $300-350,000 every year for infrastructure repair to use on the schools. When looking at what all we need to repair, it’ll probably be more around $7 million in the end to get it all done,” said Johnson. “We’ve really got some roofing repairs that need to be taken care of in the next 7-10 years. So what we are hoping will occur is that we get some sort of bond or addition funding from the legislature and governor.”

“Currently we get $10 million for COVID relief, but not all of that money can be used to put towards improving schools infrastructure. That’s why we need some addition funding, but it’s not just for us. This is a statewide issue that we are all facing here in North Carolina,” he added.

It was also noted that during a 2019 roofing audit by WolfTrail Engineering, that 40% of the roofs were deemed Grade F for their condition. The audit divided the CCS roofs into 107 different locations/areas and gave grades based on the roofs’ remaining service life.

The grading system is between A to F with the years left before needed repair determining the set grade. Places with an estimated 10-plus years left on the roof received A, seven to 10 years is a B, grade C service years are four to six, up to three years grants a D and no more than two years left is an F. In total, 52.34% of CCS buildings — 56 of 107 — fall in the C, D and F category.

Of those 107 locations, two were graded A with an estimated 10-plus service years remaining, which included areas at L.C. Kerr. Those given a B had service lifespans of seven to 10 years — 29 of 107, or 27.1%, fell in that category — and that encompassed most of Butler Avenue and Clinton High. There was also one building at Sunset Avenue.

The majority of Sunset was given a C. In all, there were 31 of 107 areas whose service life was three to six years. With only a year to three in service life was most of Sampson Middle — 26 of 107 areas — which gave it a grade of D.

There were 19 of 107 places marked with an F (19/107) are in need of immediate repair with a max of two years service left. This included Butler’s Gym, one of the main buildings of Sunset and the Skylight at CHS. The also included maintenance that needed to be done at the Clinton City Office totaling 17.8%.

There was no state budget for last biennium and the recent planning allotments from the Department of Public Instruction are based on continuing budget resolutions from 2017-18. As it currently stands there is no planning allotment from the DPI for 2021-22.

“We are truly grateful for the $300,000 we receive every year, but it’s unfortunately not enough. To give a scope of what we are facing, to fix the roof alone at Sampson Middle will cost $2.5 million,” said Johnson. “With what we are getting now, it’d take us at least 7-10 years just to repair that one roof by itself.”

“We have a saying around here that we are basically holding some of our roofs together with Band-Aids. This is the level of some of the biggest issues we are dealing with right now. And, again not just us but across North Carolina, others are dealing with similar or worse issues. Which is why we all in need of some sort of statewide bond support,” he concluded.

