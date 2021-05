What better way to celebrate Mother’s Day than with ice cream sundaes? Rolling Ridge, a DePaul Senior Living Community in Newton Grove, served up an ice cream social with a side of smiles for the occasion. Pictured, residents Fran Smart, Mary Ann Herring and Helen Judge enjoy vanilla ice cream topped with hot fudge, bananas, chocolate syrup, strawberries from Odom Farming, whipped cream, walnuts and sprinkles.