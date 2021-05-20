City mulls rescue plan funds

CLINTON — The Clinton City Council and department heads were briefed Tuesday night about potential spending options for money expected from the American Rescue Plan.

“Direct assistance will be provided to municipalities,” said Clinton City Manager Tom Hart.

The American Rescue Plan was enacted on March 11, 2021 and North Carolina is expecting those funds to be more than $1.3 billion, of which Clinton is expecting $2.4 million.

One of the options is infrastructure, but exactly what that will entail hasn’t been entirely determined as of yet. This would give them the ability to invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

“One of the big question marks that I don’t know that has been worked out yet is whether streets would be eligible, so there again, there is a lot,” he said. “We know a bit and there’s quite a bit we don’t know.”

The money will come in two phases, with half of it before June 30 and the other half a year later, with a deadline to spend the funds of Dec. 31, 2024. Hart shared a list of recommendations at the budget workshop Tuesday night, with a variety of items that meet the criteria.

Categories include public health expenditures by funding COVID-19 mitigation efforts, medical expenses, behavioral healthcare, and certain public health and safety staff. Another option is to address the negative economic impacts like economic harms to workers, households, small businesses, impacted industries and public sector.

Additionally it can provide premium pay for essential workers. They can also replace lost public sector revenue by providing government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue because of the pandemic.

“Generally the consensus seems to be in terms of the general spending philosophy for this money is that we want to avoid pet projects and want to look at previously identified existing needs that we know that we have.”

Hart’s suggestion was to look at projects that have been discussed in strategic team meetings that they have not been able to get to.

“Those would be a good fit for this funding,” he said. “We want these to be one-time surges to our programs. We want this to be something that we buy it, and we‘ve got it as an asset.”

What Hart said they didn’t want to have happen was to create brand new programs, then raise expectations, and then the programming not be sustainable. Different options he mentioned included getting a street sweeper as well as adding to the police car rotation. Other proposed items that were mentioned in the budget meeting presentation included fire department equipment like air packs that are coming due to expire, mowers and replacing the lights at Royal Lane’s multipurpose field.

Projects can include improving access to clean drinking water or support vital wastewater and storm water infrastructure, and Hart earmarked $1.5 million for water and sewer repairs in his example.

“One thing that came to mind to me was ‘should we surge some money into the downtown façade program,’” said Hart. “Should we change the split so that the city is bearing a little more? Should we raise the caps on it?”

