Turlington closes in on 100 years

A longtime Clinton resident, Yolanda Turlington is on the verge of celebrating one of the largest milestones any person can reach — 100 years of life.

Turlington was born on June 1, 1921 in her home country of Cuba. She came to the United States after her parents emigrated to Brooklyn Heights, N.Y.. She grew up in New York, where she eventually met her late husband, David “Jake” Turlington, who was serving in the FBI.

David was originally from Clinton. After the two were married, they returned to his hometown down here in the south, where she’s spent most of her adult life. While living in Clinton she gave birth to two sons: David Turlington, who is a lawyer in Boone, N.C., and Robert Turlington, the current principal of Sampson Middle School.

According to her eldest son, David, his mother and father shared a magical marriage that still burns strongly inside her today.

“Our parents had a marriage like no other, to this day my mom is still married to our father,” said David Turlington. “Even though he passed away in 1988, she still talks about him every time I get the chance to speak to her. Their marriage is so special that it escapes and goes beyond the bonds of his death.”

She would go on to become a fan of the Duke Blue Devils. To this day she remains a die-hard fan of Duke, her husband’s alma mater, even naming three pet dogs across the years after the university. She has also been a member for 75 years at First United Methodist Church in Clinton.

No doubt after nearly 100 years of life, Turlington has seen countless amounts of U.S. historical events, thoughts both her sons shared comments on.

“It’s just amazing to think about all the events she’s seen and gone through in her life,” said Robert Turlington.

David shared his brother’s sentiments on how remarkable the amount of history she’s witnessed has been.

“It’s amazing the amount of history she’s seen. She was born at the tail end of the Spanish Flu. Plus she lived through World War II and the Great Depression,” David Turlington said. “You know that old saying, ‘greatest thing since sliced bread’ — well she was born before sliced bread was even invented.”

Even with 100 years knocking, she’s still as sharp as ever. Turlington spends her days now enjoying some of favorite pasttimes, including reading, walking and feeding the birds outside her home window.

“It truly is just amazing that she’s still been with us after all this time. Her health is good too, especially for someone her age,” said David. “She can still speak well, her mind’s still sharp and she can still get around, though she needs a walker. She’s the youngest of I think 10 or 11 siblings and is the only left. She’s even made it through two heart attacks and a hip surgery.

“Matter of fact, after her last dog died, every time I see her she always asks me when can she get another puppy,” he said with a laugh.

“She’s a wonder mom who has always loved and taken care of us,” Robert added. “I know that if she could live another 100 years and continue to take care of us, she surely would.”

