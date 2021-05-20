Three sentenced in kidnapping

Fennell-Best Wilson

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Three Sampson County men were sentenced Wednesday to terms ranging from 22 to 28 years for the kidnapping and torture of two victims in Clinton, one under the age of 18.

Ethan Gabriel Autry, 21, Leonard Edward Wilson III, 23, and Isaiah Jeremiah Fennell-Best, 21, each previously pled guilty last year to one charge of aiding and abetting kidnapping. Autry entered his plea in August 2020, while Wilson and Fennell-Best entered their pleas in December 2020. The convictions stemmed from a kidnapping in October 2019.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, Autry, Wilson, and Fennell-Best, along with other co-conspirators, lured the two victims into Autry’s apartment in downtown Clinton, reportedly on College Street, over a disputed debt. After locking them inside the bedroom at the residence, Autry, Wilson, and Fennell-Best engaged in a three-hour “torture session,” holding the victims at gunpoint and physically beating them with objects.

During this time, Autry, Wilson, and Fennell-Best made phone calls to the victims’ family, demanding a ransom.

After the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton Police Department were notified, authorities underwent an operation resulting in the safe recovery of the victims and the capture of Autry, Wilson and Fennell-Best on Oct. 10.

The investigation later showed the firearms Fennell-Best and Wilson used during the kidnapping were the same firearms the men used to shoot into a residence on Byrd-Yancey-Bass Road less than 24 hours before. There, Fennell-Best and Wilson shot several rounds of ammunition into an occupied home, hitting two victims, according to prosecutors.

As a result of their actions from this short period of time in October 2019, the court sentenced Autry to 274 months’ imprisonment (22 years, 10 months); Wilson to 306 months’ imprisonment (25 years, 6 months); and Fennell-Best to 336 months’ imprisonment (28 years).

“As the Court noted, these extensive sentences reflected the horrific nature of these crimes and the need to protect the public this type of behavior,” a press release Thursday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.

G. Norman Acker, III, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement after sentencing by Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II. The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and District Attorney’s Office for the Prosecutorial District 5 assisted with the investigation of the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney J.D. Koesters prosecuted the case.

Fennell-Best was convicted in early 2019 of breaking and entering into vehicles and larceny in Duplin County, according to court records in the N.C. Department of Public Safety database. He received a suspended sentence and one year of probation, a probationary status that was still active at the time of his October 2019 arrest.

Fennell-Best had two larceny convictions in Sampson before that, one in September 2015 when he was just 15 years old.

Wilson had just been released from prison two months prior to the kidnapping incident, stemming from an assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury conviction in Sampson in November 2018. He was initially given a suspended sentence and two and half years of probation, but had that probation revoked. He served three months in prison from May to August 2019.

Wilson was on probation at the time of his October 2019 arrest.

Back in February 2018, Wilson was also placed under a bond in excess of $1 million following an arrest in a shooting at Dogwood Circle, in which Wilson allegedly shot into a Honda Accord occupied by two people, including his teenaged girlfriend and her younger brother. A subsequent multi-agency probe involving the Clinton Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Office and the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office resulted in Wilson’s arrest in Warsaw.

No criminal records was found for Autry.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.