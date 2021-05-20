Clinton woman charged with insurance fraud

RALEIGH — A Clinton woman has been charged with insurance fraud following an investigation into potential wrongdoing, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced on Thursday.

He said Jauteria Shanice Faison, 27, of 173 Homeplace Lane, Clinton, has been accused of insurance fraud, a felony, following a probe by special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Faison stands charged with filing an automobile insurance claim with Progressive Insurance Co. for damage to her 2014 Kia Optima that was present before she took out her insurance policy on March 2. According to the arrest warrant, the damage to her car had already occurred when she filed a separate claim on Sept. 20, 2020.

The alleged offense occurred on March 29.

Special agents arrested Faison on Wednesday. She was released on $5,000 unsecured bond pending a May 28 appearance in Sampson County District Court. Faison was previously convicted in October 2019 of several counts of misdemeanor larceny in October 2019, stemming from offenses in 2014, 2015 and 2016. She received a suspended sentence and two years of probation, a probationary status that is still listed as active, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

“Insurance fraud hurts consumers; it costs North Carolina consumers nearly 20 cents on every dollar they pay in insurance premiums,” Causey stated in a press release. “That’s why I’ve more than doubled the number of special agents to crack down on fraud and other types of white-collar crime.”

Over the past three years, CID Special Agents recovered nearly $12 million used in fraudulent activities. That money has been returned to consumers and insurance companies. The restitution also helps preserve insurance rates.

To report suspected fraud, contact the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Callers may remain anonymous. Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.