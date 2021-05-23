SI adding another print edition

After a hiatus, The Sampson Independent is adding another print edition each week.

“This has been a long time coming, but I am happy, and thankful, that we are able to offer our readers what they have been asking for – another print edition of The Sampson Independent,” said General Manager Sherry Matthews.

The additional print edition will be on Tuesdays, and begin with the June 8 edition. The Independent’s staff opted to start with Tuesdays, because of the desire to assist the community with any obituary and calendar item needs that had to wait from Saturday until Wednesday to be published in a print edition.

The Wednesday and Saturday-Sunday editions will continue undeterred as they did throughout the pandemic.

“Just like so many small businesses in Sampson County and across our nation, we had to adjust to a new normal when Covid hit, and we are thankful our readers understood our need to do those things and still be a viable source of news day in and day out,” said Matthews. “And we are thankful for the hard work of our company, Champion Media, to bring us to a point that we can return to a third print day.”

Despite publication days being cut to two during the pandemic, The Sampson Independent continued to put out e-editions on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays each and every week for readers.

“News delivery did not stop despite a climate that thrust many into the unknown. In fact, it amplified our need for connectivity to news, our community and each other. Throughout everything, readers were not only understanding, but receptive,” said Editor Chris Berendt. “While the e-editions will be phased out on non-publication days starting the week of June 8, an e-newsletter has already been implemented as we diversify how we get headlines into the hands of readers.”

Matthews credited readers and a rise in subscriptions that paved the way for the third print day each week.

“It is because of our readers, an increase in subscriptions over the past few months and the support of our business community, through advertising, that we are able to do this,” she said. “I cannot thank each and every one of you enough for that support. It means far more than I can express.”

Special pricing is being offered as The Sampson Independent kicks off its third print day and it is Matthews’ hope that readers will take advantage of those deals.

“Just like removing masks, getting vaccinated and trying to return to normal again, having a Tuesday paper will bring us one step closer,” said Matthews. “We hope you are as excited about this move as we are.”