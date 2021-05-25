‘May Day’ brings success

Vendors came out to the May Day at Taylors Bridge on Saturday. Contributed photo A raffle was held at the fire department for their fundraiser. Contributed photo The fire department was busy with calls during their event on Saturday. Contributed photo Contributed photo

TAYLORS BRIDGE — The fundraising event at Taylors Bridge Fire Department was a great success, causing folks to want to look at having another one next year, and potentially one in the fall.

“We had a pretty good turnout,” said John Turner. “It was hot of course.”

Saturday the sun peaked at about 90 degrees, with no rain, making it a great day for the outdoor vendor event called May Day.

“We had a good turn out with steady foot traffic,” he said. “We only had a couple of vendors who weren’t able to be there for some reason or another.”

A variety of vendors came out, and the initial anticipation was for only one food vendor, but more ended up coming.

“We are very pleased with the outcome,” he said. “We had several donations for raffle items. We did have a couple of food trucks. We had a really big crowd, and everybody got along and had a good time.”

Turner said they had three or four fire calls during the event, and a few the night before when they were setting up.

“A lot of the vendors got to see the fire department in action,” he said with a laugh. “The busiest day we have had in probably three or four months was the night before the event and the day of the event.”

Something different they had was an animal rescue on site.

“The animal rescue adopted out several dogs and cats during the event. They did really well.”

Turner said that he had never even thought about having an animal rescue come to the event in the first place until they reached out to the department.

“I’m glad they were there.”

“I think one of the big things was everybody getting in and together, and not having any issues with traffic or parking or stuff like that,” Turner said. “We were very lucky and blessed with the situation.”

Turner said that next year they will probably have it a little earlier in the year, and not on a weekend where there is another big event like the White Lake Water Festival. He said that they may also try and change the hours a little bit as well.

“That would let more people come out,” said Turner.

“I’m pretty pleased with everything and I am looking forward to having it again.”

