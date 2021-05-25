‘Mania’ outreach grows in Roseboro

ROSEBORO — This coming Saturday, an event in Roseboro will serve as a fundraiser for the youth around Roseboro. The vendor event, which will be held at Roseboro Used Tire, is presented by the Carlisle Youth Center.

May Mania, as the event has been dubbed, will host over 20 registered vendors selling everything from food, home decor, to arts and crafts. There will even be a job fair for those who may be looking for work. The vendor fee for participants is $30, with approximately 10 open spots left as of Monday.

“We just wanted to give the community something that would bring them back out and together since things are opening up again,” said Dion Matthis, one of the event organizers. “So I hope that people will come out and fellowship with one another.”

Matthis and Nicholas Ammons, founders of May Mania, organized this and many other events around the Roseboro area. They started this journey on Aug. 7 of last year and have helped host different events, including Lakewood High Schools’ last prom.

“The whole idea behind this was the fact that kids’ only safe place to gather was school. So we’ve started working on a center where we plan to help in-need families by doing things like feeding them,” Matthis said. “Our focus will always be on kids’ suffering but sometimes the parents are struggling to.”

“A lot of the time the children aren’t to blame for why they’re struggling — it’s the parents. If we can help them out, that in turn will help more kids, especially with what’s happened with the pandemic,” he added. We just want everybody to know that just because the crisis is nearly over, we’re still going to be around helping as much and as many people as we can.”

