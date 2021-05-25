Lawn mower safety season

It’s that time of year again — when you are awakened at 7am on a Saturday morning by your neighbor’s lawn mower, string trimmer, or leaf blower as almost everyone tackles their weekend landscaping chores.

Lawn mowers are essential equipment for most all homeowners with a yard in Sampson County, and you can find one in most everyone’s barn or work shed. If you don’t own a lawn mower, then you may find yourself paying someone to mow your lawn with one. Whether you own a mower or not, you should be aware of lawn mower safety and learn how to protect yourself and others when mowing.

According to a 2020 report by Lawn Starter, which analyzed data from the Consumer Product Safety Commissions National Injury System, lawn mowers cause more deaths in the US than shark attack, bears, alligators, snakes, and venomous spider bites. In a typical mowing season, over 85,000 injuries are reported due to mowing accidents. There are an estimated 85,000 injuries that are not reported or minor injuries that still need first aid treatment.

The majority of injuries sustained from lawn mowers can be classified into 4 categories.

1: Contact with rotating blades that often occurs when the victim cleans the discharge cute of grass clippings or places a foot too close to the mower deck while the engine is running and the blades are turning.

2: Propelled objects such as rocks, glass, wire, or other objects that are picked up by the blades and hurled at speeds over 170mph. For comparison a 9mm handgun fires a bullet at only 102mph. Objects may be thrown for distances over 50 feet or more.

3: Overturning occurs primarily when riding mowers are used on steep slopes, near ditches, or on pond banks. Victims may be pinned under the mower.

4: Runover accidents occur if the operator fails to check behind when backing or when children fall off a mower in operation.

Approximately 20% of these injuries occur in children. Sadly, almost all of lawn mower injuries could have been easily prevented if safety precautions were followed. You can do several things to prevent yourself or your children from becoming a mowing injury statistic.

1. Read the entire operators manual and follow the manufacturer’s instructions. The manual explains safety procedures that should be followed.

2. Train the operator so they fully understand how the mower operates. Demonstrate safe use first then observe the operator until satisfied that they can handle the mower safely.

3. Check your lawn before mowing and clear the area of sticks, stones, toys, bones, and other objects.

4. Check guards and shields and make sure that all the protective devices are in place before starting the mower. Shields and guards are designed specifically for your protection.

5. Dress properly to do the job safely by wearing sturdy shoes. Don’t mow barefoot, with flip-flops, crocs, or sandals.

6. Handle gasoline with care and don’t pour gasoline into a mower when running. Turn the mower off, and let the motor cool before filling the tank.

7. Keep all persons, pets, and children away from the mowing area and inside. Remember a propelled object coming from under a motor has more force than a bullet.

8. Don’t ride children on mowers. Children can be thrown from mowers and run over.

9. Use earplugs to preserve your hearing.

10. Never bypass safety features.

These precautionary measures can be a lifesaver against riding lawn mower accidents. Please take care of the memories you make with your loved ones and don’t become a mowing statistic. For more information on home lawns, gardens, and landscapes, contact the Sampson County Extension Center Plant Clinic at 910 592 7161.

Brad Hardison is the director of the Sampson County Cooperative Extension and has served as an agricultural extension agent specializing in horticulture. Contact him by calling the Sampson County Extension Center at 910-592-7161 or by emailing [email protected]