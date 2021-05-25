Students organize virtual pep rally

CHS 2021 Homecoming Queen Court and Underclassmen Representatives. Pictured, from left, are: bottom row — Rylee Blackmon, Cristal Ortiz, Sanaa Dyches, Michaelah Hall, Jasmine Jackson and Akiya Stywall; and top row — Bryn Boney, Abigail Batchelor, Olivia Gillespie, Zana Barefoot, Isa Anise Banks and Zamaya Marshall. Courtesy Photo CHS 2021 Homecoming Queen and King Zamaya Marshall, left, and Keasean Williams. Courtesy Photo

After the COVID-19 pandemic hit, school for youth hasn’t been the same, especially for seniors who missed out on all the events that come along with making it to their final year.

COVID, however, didn’t stop Clinton High members of the Student Government Association from doing something on their own for seniors and the student body — organizing and hosting a virtual pep rally. The rally included their march, shorts from CHS coaches on their seasons and performances by the band. The homecoming courts were also in attendance where they crowned their new king and queen.

Three seniors Zoey Locklear, Carrington Dirks and Olivia Gillespie were instrumental in the pep rally coming together. It was an idea originating and completely put together by the students.

“I really didn’t have any part in this whole process the students did it pretty much all on their own,” Stephanie Carter said, one of SGA’s counselors. “SGA Senior Leadership just wanted to have something for the students with everything that’s been happening with COVID. I’m so very proud of them. I think it was a real sign of something somewhat normal for the students again, which is wonderful.”

Dirks, who is senior class vice president, also shared thoughts on putting the pep rally together for her school.

“We seniors got the idea for the pep rally in January. For us, September is a big spirit week, but we couldn’t do anything last year because of the virus. So we wanted to have this one. We original wanted to do it outside but with COVID procedures we weren’t able to. So we thought the next best thing would be virtual,” Dirks said. “Either way, it was just great that we were able to do something.”

“It took a lot of time for us to get to get it all done. We went to multiple extra blocks to make sure we finished putting it together. The three of us are all seniors and athletes so this was important to us. Again, though, it was just really big for us to put this together for everyone,” she added.

Another of their SGA counselors Jennifer Dirks, mother of Carrington, shared her thoughts on the pep rally.

“I am so proud of my daughter and really just all of the Senior Leadership members for what they were able to do with the pep rally,” Jennifer said. “They started the planning way back in January once we heard there was going to be an upcoming football season.”

“Me and Mrs. Carter were basically just the adults in the room, but we didn’t anything more than sign off on things. The kids had everything planned out, from where the chair were placed, who sat where, who was performing, what songs were going to play and so on,” she continued. “They original wanted to do it outside of course but couldn’t so they went virtual.”

“They shot all the videos, got all the pictures and got everything online themselves,” Jennifer Dirks remarked. “They really worked super hard and went the extra mile for it. I think it was really great and important because it gave the kids a sense of normalcy, something that they really haven’t had since the start of the pandemic.”

