Budget proposal on table

Sampson County employees are poised to receive a 5% cost of living adjustment and a 2% bonus in an effort to play catch-up on compensation and stay competitive in salaries offered, while also getting closer to the promises made under a previous pay plan.

Employee compensation was one of many topics broached during an hour-long special meeting Monday, during with County manager Ed Causey presented the proposed budget.

A public hearing on the proposed budget is set for 6 p.m. Monday, June 7, in the County Auditorium, 435 Rowan Road, Clinton. Members of the public who attend the hearing in person will be required to comply with social distancing requirements.

“The period from February 2020 until the present has indeed been both perplexing and interesting. The pandemic has had an impact on everyone and every institution including county government, particularly an economic impact,” said Causey, noting that conditions quickly made county officials realize predicting the future was a futile prospect. “Ultimately and fortunately, Sampson County government did not experience the devastating financial effect that was encountered by many other governmental units, and we were able to make realistic positive adjustments following that mid‐year review.”

Causey said the county’s financial position remains sound, and he is optimistic that the county can face challenges while keeping the property tax rate at 82.5 cent per $100 valuation

Even amid difficulties imposed by COVID-19 restrictions, the county’s tax collection rate was still more than 97%, he noted.

Pay plan update

The current pay plan was adopted and implemented over a four‐year period, beginning in 2015, with salaries increased by $3.7 million in that time.

“This effort took four years to implement, thus the pay plan was already behind by the time it was fully implemented in 2019,” Causey noted in his budget message. “Moreover, the pay plan, as approved, also included a provision to have all employees at the midpoint of their pay grade within 10 years. Yet, since the adoption of the original pay plan, we have only increased salaries one time to achieve movement within the grade of each employee.”

The proposed 2021-22 budget includes $518,000 to begin to get employees to midpoint.

“Even with this allocation, however, the pay plan will remain five years behind in getting people to the midpoint. It will cost an additional $2.5 million to be current with the pay plan if the subsequent recommendations are approved,” the county manager stated. “Our inability to maintain the pay plan current with nothing more than irregular cost‐of‐living adjustments has created and continues to create significant challenges in hiring and maintaining the quality of employees that the citizens of Sampson County deserve to have working on their behalf.”

County officials cited the Consumer Price Index indicated the needed cost‐of‐living adjustments since 2015 amount to 10.7%. During that time, employees were provided COLAs totaling 3.75%, leaving a deficiency of nearly 7%.

”Therefore, we are recommending a much‐deserved COLA adjustment of 5%. In addition, we are recommending a 2% bonus for all employees working as of June 30, 2021,” said Causey. “This bonus is to be paid from the American Recovery Act on or about Dec. 1, 2021 if we determine that this proposal is consistent with the plan requirements.”

School expenses

The county is projecting an increase in sales tax revenue of $1.2 million and property tax collections are expected to increase by more than $1 million.

The county is proposing to appropriate $1,880,000 in fund balance, but it is anticipated that lapsed salaries and benefits “will negate the need to spend a significant amount of this appropriation.” In addition, we are proposing using $750,000 of general fund revenues to purchase radios for the Sheriff’s Office, a purchase previously approved by the county board.

The Clinton City Schools system has requested $530,000 in capital outlay funding, and the Sampson County Schools system has requested $1,895,000. The county is projecting $1,324,000 to be available from the annual sales tax received and designated for school capital outlay projects. An additional $323,275 is projected to be added to that roughly $1.3 million, so the proposed appropriation to Clinton City Schools will be $447,071 and the Sampson County Schools will be $1,200,504.

Causey, citing state budget talks, expected revenues and mounting capital expenses, said more in-depth discussions with local education leaders are crucial

County and city schools have requested an additional $340,805 and $41,174. respectively, for current annual operating expenses.

“We are required to fund both school systems at the same per student rate. Using our basic budgeting technique of ensuring proportional funding for the operational expenses based on county general revenues, we are projecting available funding in the amount of $819,977,” Causey stated. “For the first time, our projected funding exceeds their requests. We thank both schools for their efforts in the specific requests brought forward.”

It is proposed to fund county schools at $341,804 and city schools at $154,898, leaving a balance based on the formula of $323,275 — proposed to be added to the projected capital outlay for public schools.

The operational funding for the Sampson Community College is proposed to be increased by $91,724. In addition, $250,000 is proposed for capital outlay (as proposed in the 2016 budget for the following 10‐year period).

Under the 2021-22 proposal, $531,989 is budgeted for contingency, with the Elections budget’s potential second primary election and higher quality software for Environmental Health and Inspections cited as possible beneficiaries for those funds.

Operating expenses for the Detention Center and Sheriff’s Office are $4,534,028 and $9,041,268, respectively. The total budget for the Sheriff’s Department is $13,575,296 and does not include the $1 million for radios that will also be expended.

According to county staff, the total budget for the Sheriff’s Office in 2011 was $9,008,543. Total expenditures for the Sheriff’s Office have increased 62% over the last 10 years.

“The citizens of Sampson County can be very proud of the financial support provided to the Sheriff’s Department. The cost of operating/funding the Sheriff’s Department, as well as all budgetary increases, does give us pause,” Causey stated. “However, the Sheriff has obtained a contract for housing federal prisoners. These efforts to offset a small portion of the total cost of operations are commendable.”

Other budget matters

The proposed 2021-22 budget also includes:

• An increase in operational costs for the Department of Social Services of $996,117, with $670,801 related to the proposed 5% salary increase. Part of the increase is due to the increased demand for services during the pandemic.

• An increase of $195,000 for the Health Department, primarily due to salaries.

• An increase of $112,684 for Cooperative Extension, approximately $69,000 of which will go toward beaver management. The increase will allow the county to have a full-time person working on beaver issues in Sampson

• A proposed Rescue budget pf $5,780,824, which includes $362,065 for two ambulances and $159,000 for other equipment requests.

• Proposed increases in fire tax rates for Clement and Harrells

• General Fund contributions to Aging and the Exposition of $74,924 and $63,905, respectively. The proposed Expo Center increase is primarily due to a loss of revenue as a result of the pandemic.

• Budgeting $122,000 toward the next revaluation.

• Allocation of $60,000 for the Sampson County History Museum

• A proposal to replace 16 Sheriff’s vehicles, two ambulances, and one truck each for Inspections, Recreation, and Aging.

• The annual set‐aside of $350,000 for capital reserve, which will be spent on a new roof at the courthouse. The cost of the roof could be in the range of $350,000, with county staff expressing that they may need to utilize up to $100,000 from the existing reserve to cover “other planned improvements.”

• Adding a position for Environmental Health, Recreation, and the Detention Center, and converting a requested DSS part‐time position to full time.

“We will hold the request for paramedics in abeyance and do an in‐depth review over the next year. We want to review schedules, headquarter locations, data on calls, better utilization of the volunteers, etc. and respond to our potential needs in the most proactive and responsible manner possible,” Causey stated. “We will then recommend additional positions as needed. The addition of these four positions will give us a ceiling of 553 employees as of June 30, 2022.”

While expressing optimism, Causey said he was also cautious at the amount of money being poured into the economy and what that might mean for Sampson.

“We all want the best for our citizenry. At the same time, the potential inflationary effects of trillions of dollars being poured into the economy without thoughtful and realistic planning could have a significant inflationary impact as well as affect the supplies of goods and services for our citizens,” Causey stated. “We are especially concerned about these impacts on our fixed income families. Moving forward, we will be mindful of these potential impacts and make the best possible recommendations for operating county government.”

The 2021-2022 proposed budget is available for public inspection in the Office of the Clerk to the Board, County Administration Building, 406 County Complex Road, Clinton, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. The proposed budget may also be viewed online at https://bit.ly/2Tk6uiN. Budget comments can be sent to [email protected]

In addition to the public hearing the email comment opportunity, the Board will also accept written comments until 5 p.m. June 7 via email at [email protected] or via US Mail to Clerk to the Board, 406 County Complex Road, Building C, Clinton, NC 28328. Written comments submitted by members of the public will be read aloud by the clerk and provided as part of the meeting minutes.

