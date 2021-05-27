Dr. Melenas honored as POY

Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

CLINTON — After just six years at the helm for Union Middle Dr. Theresa Melenas was named the Sampson County Schools 2021-22 Principal of the Year.

“I was a little shocked and definitely humbled because we have a lot of great principals in Sampson County. The competition is heavy but it’s awesome that your peers recognize you,” Melenas said. “For them to say that she’s doing good things there and we want to make sure that she’s recognized, it’s very humbling.”

Melenas has done a lot since coming to Union Middle, reasons for why she received this huge honor. One of the biggest being improving the overall students performance level. When she arrived they were a low performance school with a D, now they’ve already improved to C in this short time span. No small feat specially among the hardships of the pandemic.

“I think our students are growing and our growth is always stellar,” Melenas said. “We do a really thorough job of making sure the students are put through the most rigorous classes they can be in. That may not be a class they want to be in necessarily. But, we look to make sure that kids are in the classes that they belong and equitably, that’s important.”

A process that she herself meticulously goes through to make sure each students is in the right place.

“I use a lot of data and I hand schedule every kid in the building in the summer. I make sure they are with the teacher and in the class that’s going to be best for them,” She said. “I make the matrix, I schedule the kids and I make sure they are exactly where I want them for the next year.”

“It’s time consuming but it’s worth it because the results show that kids grow and that’s equally important,” Melenas added.

The students are not the only focus for this principal, she’s putting just as much care and attention into her staff, noting that they’ve faced hardships as well during the COVID crisis. Just another of the many reasons she earned her award.

“This year my staff is kind of where my focus was and making sure that staff felt supported, nurtured and safe while in the building. We enacted wellness Wednesday’s where every Wednesday we took a breather and did something just for ourselves.”

“We had people come in and do yoga, we did some karaoke, we did different exercises and even some art,” she said. “Just something so that teachers could have a breather for an hour and then move on with their day, We also created a wellness/relaxation room where they can go and sit on a couch, read a book or just have a quite place to relax.”

“So again my focus during the pandemic has really been on supporting my teachers. Because, if teachers are supported and feel good about what they’re doing it’s going to carry over to the kids.”

She also stressed that being flexible was a key factor in helping everyone this year including staff, kids and parents. She’s been an stout cheerleader of students and staff highlighting each of their successes. Just further proof why she was acknowledged by her peers.

“I think our school and culture itself is one in which we truly care for each other and the kids. I think I’ve proven myself in this community and that’s not always an easy thing to do. Specially when you’re coming into a community you aren’t necessarily a part of and prove yourself.”

This rains true being she’s from a military family, going to school in Germany before coming back to the states and living in Arizona. Spending most her life there before eventually landing in North Carolina after her marriage to a military husband which brought her here.

When it comes to why Dr. Melenas was named SCS 2021-22 POY it’s no surprise. In her final comments on her achievement she said this about her staff, students, school and community.

“We’ve built a lot of community relationships, we partner with the food bank and run one here as an example. I’ve had parents cuss me up and down on the phone. Then comeback a year later and tell me I’m the best principal their child has ever had,” she continued, laughingly.

“So I think that says a lot, it’s a lot of hard work to get that kind of support after these many years. I love this community, I would put my teachers and my school up against anybody’s. If I could pick them up and move them to another place they would still excel.”

“They are truly hardworking, we’ve got a great culture here and I think Union district doesn’t always get the credit it deserves. But, we’ve got a great group of kids and we have a great staff.”

