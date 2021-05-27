School grants tallied for year

CLINTON — Schools throughout the Sampson County School system were recognized for the grant money that had been awarded throughout this year. The total grants included:

• Clement Elementary School received $3,683.

• Hargrove Elementary School received $13,702.

• Hobbton Elementary School received $2,061.79.

• Hobbton Hight School received $14,063.

• Hobbton Middle School received $6,323.

• Lakewood High School received$1,000.

• Midway Elementary School received $10,525.

• Midway High School received $19,258.

• Midway Middle School received $8,104.85.

• Plain View Elementary School received $20,780.

• Roseboro Elementary School received $8,638.

• Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School received $19,850.

• Salemburg Elementary School received $31,352.37.

• Union Elementary School received $6,955.19.

• Union High School received $15,750.

• Union Intermediate School received $6,847.79.

• Union Middle School received $27,100.