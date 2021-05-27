Roseboro may raise sewer, lower taxes

ROSEBORO — A few issues drew much discussion during the budget meeting in Roseboro Tuesday night, one being the need to raise the sewer rates for the town.

The sewer rates for Roseboro are lower than Newton Grove, Salemburg and Garland, and are not enough to sustain.

“We are proposing, and this is not enough,” said Mayor Alice Butler.

Right now the board is looking at an increase for the sewer, going from the current $24 for the first 3,000 gallons to $26. Over that the rate is $6.05 per 1,000 with a proposed increase to $6.35. Both of those are for in town residents.

Out of town residents would see a $3 increase, going to $38 for the base of 3,000 and overage would be $9.65, a 45 cent increase.

“This is for sewer only,” she said.

Butler said that residents that have lived any where else don’t complain about the town’s sewer rates, because they are so much lower.

“They are extremely reasonable.”

Garbage rates have continued to go up yearly for the town, said Butler, and they have been able to hold them steady and have not raised them in a decade for residents.

“We are not proposing that we go up this year, but next year we will have to look at a rate increase,” she said.

“The majority of our customers use 3,000 gallons or less,” said Butler.

For water for 3,000 gallons is $21 with anything above that measured at $6.05 per 1,000 gallons for in town residents. Out of town residents are $33.50 and $9.20 per 1,000 gallons over.

Both of those will be holding steady.

Even with going up Butler said that the rates are still lower than other places around.

The rate for grass cutting by the town has been $75 an acre, and they are proposing to raise that fee substantially higher to $250.

“It goes against their taxes,” said Butler. “It is a lien.”

The mowing is mainly lots that often don’t have living owners.

“And most of the lots that they do cut right now, are people who have years of taxes,” said Annette Jackson, the Deputy Finance Officer. “It’s actually lots with no relatives, they are deceased, and it’s just growing up.”

Mayor Pro Tem Anthony Bennett brought up that this was a concern from the standpoint of wear and tear on the equipment.

Good news is that property taxes will be going down.

“This year we have worked in a once cent reduction,” said Butler, about the property taxes.

The taxes will go to 64 cents per $100.

