A deadly wreck Saturday evening on N.C. 24 claimed the life of a Clinton teenager, who was reportedly one of several teens in a vehicle that overturned and careened through a fence in a single-vehicle collision. Just days later, on Tuesday, another fatal collision in Sampson, this one on U.S. 13, claimed the life of a Four Oaks man.

Charges have been leveled in both wrecks, according to N.C. Highway Patrol authorities in Sampson County.

The N.C. 24 wreck occurred at 5:37 p.m. Saturday on N.C. 24, west of Clinton. According to N.C. Highway Patrol reports, several teens were in a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed. It ran off the right side of road “and overturned through a fence,” reports state.

Tiffany Lynn Wright, 16, of Raymonds Lane, Clinton, was a back seat passenger and was ejected, dying as a result of her injuries. The others were deemed to have minor injuries and were released for their injuries.

The driver, 17, was set to be charged with reckless driving and misdemeanor death by vehicle. The driver’s name was pending release by Highway Patrol officials, who later identified the suspect as Ivion Deangelo Carr of Clinton.

First Sgt. James E. Stahl said Wright was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver and front seat passenger were wearing seatbelts, he noted. “No alcohol was believed to be involved,” he said.

Tuesday wreck

At 10:33 a.m. Tuesday, a two-vehicle, single-person fatality occurred on U.S. 13 at the intersection with Alex Benton Road. The investigation found that a 2020 International, 2 axle-6 tire, Lowe’s Home Improvement truck. was traveling south on Alex Benton Road and a 2008 Lincoln Towncar was traveling east on U.S. 13.

According to reports, the Lowe’s truck failed to stop at the stop sign and struck the Lincoln in the left side at the intersection, forcing it off the right side of the road onto private property. The truck overturned after impact and came to rest on Alex Benton Road on its right side, facing east.

Norman Lee Dunn, 71, of Wood Lee Road, Four Oaks, was identified as the driver of the Lincoln. He was “killed instantly,” according to Sgt. D. Kevin Pearson, who relayed reports from Trooper C.C. Hall.

“He was the sole occupant, restrained, and severely pinned in the wreckage,” Pearson stated of Dunn.

The driver of the Lowe’s truck was identified as Kelvin Keon Estes, 35, of Camp Kanata Road, Wake Forest. The truck also had a passenger, identified as Patrick Ernest Gray Jr., 40, of Avocet Lane, Clayton.

Both occupants of the Lowe’s truck were reportedly unrestrained, patrol officials said. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the collision. Gray was taken by personal vehicle to the hospital by family members on the scene.

Estes was charged with misdemeanor death and failure to stop at stop sign.

“The driver voluntarily submitted to a blood draw and is being processed per implied consent testing,” Pearson stated.

