Building park awareness

CLINTON — The first-ever citywide comprehensive master plan was presented to the City Council on Tuesday night, highlighting plans to upgrade facilities and improve utilization rates throughout Clinton.

“This process was started prior to COVID,” said Dan Greenberg, a landscape architect project manager with Withers Ravenel.

Accompanying Greenberg was Brian Starkey, the director of Parks and Recreation with WithersRavenel. Greenberg explained that there were other plans in place already, and that this one is to accompany and be additional asset.

“We visited all four of the parks,” said Greenberg. “We have a score sheet.”

Currently there are four parks in the city limits: Royal Lane, Newkirk Park, Fisher Drive Park and the Sampson Center Park.

The score sheet analyzed if the parks were accessible, convenient, and safe. Then the team had a community assessment, with the goal to combine the two parts into a comprehensive plan that meets needs.

Greenberg mentioned that the overall feeling is of satisfaction with the parks, but that there were a lot of people who said that they didn’t know much about the parks.

“There’s not a lot of awareness about the parks and the facilities that are there,” he said. “We can build upon the success of Royal Lane Park, and also advertise more for the other three parks and get more involvement in those three parks and spread the usage away from Royal Lane Park.”

Greenberg shared three main focuses for the park system needs, with those being improvements, additional facilities and community awareness.

Two things that stuck out were the interest in programs for teens and trails and greenways. Longterm plans may include more multi-purpose fields, pickleball and tennis courts, basketball and volleyball. Additionally, the creation of a splash pad was proposed, along with parks and gardens.

Greenberg showed slides of maps that demonstrated what areas used which parks and also where new parks would be best located.

“Clinton is providing great service and great maintenance, but now this is building upon that,” he said.

Items to be addressed include sidewalks, drainage issues, buildings and structures, as well as making things more accessible by changing up a few things like the playground edging, sidewalk slopes and surfaces.

“Fisher Drive Park particularly has some stormwater issues, and when it rains, it tends to get pretty muddy and difficult to access.”

A signage and wayfinding system was proposed by Greenberg, who brought up the National Park Service’s brown signs as a reference point.

Specific items were in place for improvements for the different parks with the idea that some items could be relocated elsewhere on park grounds. City Manager Tom Hart said that some “low hanging fruit” has already been identified and will be addressed as it comes to the needed repairs and improvements.

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.