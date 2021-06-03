County taps Sauer for Emergency Services helm

Sampson County has selected a longtime New Yorker with a wealth of emergency services and law enforcement experience to fill its Emergency Services director position.

Richard J. Sauer will take the post, effective July 15.

County officials said they were “fortunate to have several quality candidates apply and undergo an extensive screening process” conducted by Developmental Associates, LLC that included an EQ‐i assessment, structured interviews, a written assessment, and simulation exercises.

Detailing Sauer’s resume in a press release Thursday, county officials noted that Sauer has served as commissioner for Sullivan County (New York) Division of Public Safety since 2017, overseeing the fire service, emergency medical services, the 911 Communications Center, Probation and Emergency Management. He currently leads a staff of 70 employees and manages a budget of $5.1 million.

He has also served as a member of the New York State Incident Management Team since 2012, deploying to several national events including Hurricane Harvey (Texas, 2017), Hurricane Maria (Puerto Rico, 2017), Dorian (Florida, 2019), as well as state events such as floods, wildfires and COVID response, county officials said.

Additionally, Sauer has 32 years of law enforcement experience, including serving as a sergeant for New York State Police Emergency Management (1989‐2017), as a City of Olean (New York) Police Officer (1986‐1989), and as a public safety dispatcher (1984‐1986). He has 34 years of experience in the fire service, including serving as a firefighter, chief, and instructor, as well as both volunteer and paid EMS service.

Sauer holds a master’s degree in Public Administration and a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice.

Sauer expressed his excitement about being part of the future for Sampson County’s emergency services operations.

“Having worked in a county of similar size and makeup of Sampson County, I understand the importance of emergency services and building relationships with career and volunteer providers in the community,:” Sauer stated. “I will work with all the internal and external stakeholders to continue to build on the foundation that has been established to provide emergency services to the residents and visitors of Sampson County.”

While delivering his budget message last week, County Manager Ed Causey noted that the county had committed a great deal of resources to the development of the new emergency services facilities, but that it was equally as important to develop the human infrastructure.

“Our assessment and interview process for department heads is purposely rigorous,” stated Causey. “Throughout the process, Mr. Sauer not only demonstrated the knowledge and technical skills required for this key position, but also the leadership competencies that are essential to our structuring the highest quality emergency services for the future.”

Sauer’s approved salary is $85,008.

Sauer is married, with three adult children, one of whom resides in North Carolina. He also has additional extended family members living in North Carolina.