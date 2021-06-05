The ‘Ultimate’ experience

Beautiful entry way to The Ultimate Gallery. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent One of The Ultimate Gallery’s many customizable floral arrangements. Courtesy Photo Another assortment put together by Michelle Cooper and Devonte Mathis. Courtesy Photo A custom-made woodcarving from The Ultimate Gallery. Courtesy Photo Personalized welcome boards handcrafted by Michelle Cooper. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

CLINTON — With the goal of growing together and the principles of taking each step guided by faith, Michelle Cooper and her partner, Devonte Mathis, have grown their local enterprise, The Ultimate Gallery.

“The concept of The Ultimate Gallery is that we grow our businesses together,” Cooper, owner and operator, said. “With that basic concept we aim to bring small businesses to one central location where we can run them all together. Being that I’ve had several businesses in the past, I understood the overhead, cost and tax — all the things that would detour others from running their own business.”

“Since I had already overcame that fear and did it, I wanted to create a place for people to focus on their business and not worry about the overhead.”

Curiosity poses the question then: What exactly is The Ultimate Gallery? Simply put it’s a florist, located at 277 McKoy St. in Clinton, one that focuses mainly on bereavement and funeral flowers.

They, however, don’t just sell flower arrangements. Flowers, woodcarving boards, clothing, pillows and obituaries are just of few of the things obtainable at The Ultimate Gallery.

“We do things that you can’t get at other places,” Cooper said. “Got a picture of a car that your loved one use to drive and want something special made about it, we’ll produce it.”

“We’ve done hats, horses, tractors, T-shirts we try to make it so personal that we have basically carved our way,” Cooper added. “You’re going to know that The Ultimate Gallery is here. If you want customization, this is where you come.”

Even with an abundance of florists in Clinton, Cooper wasn’t dissuaded in the slightest from opening her own shop.

“A lot of people told me stuff like ‘there’s a lot florists in Clinton’, and there are, but there aren’t any Black florist,” Cooper said. “They also said things like you know Black people don’t support each other, and the like, but that didn’t stop me.”

As for what brought Cooper into becoming a florist, she learned the skillset as a child. From watching her mentor, a friend of her mother’s, she also developed her desire to become an entrepreneur.

“When I was a child, I got off the bus at a florist and this lady, Gurley Gray, had her own florist,” Cooper said. “From her I learned the basics, it wasn’t out of interest but I learned them, it was pretty easy. I just know that I was created to be an entrepreneur, that I was going to run a business and be a successful business owner. As a child, looking at her she was very successful and I thought to myself that I wanted to have that.”

Mathis, The Ultimate Gallery floral designer, also gained his floral knowledge at a young age from his grandmother after his interest was piqued while observing her. He was selling arrangements out of his home for about eight years before getting the call from Cooper about starting The Ultimate Gallery.

“When I was a boy I saw my grandma make floral arrangements and was interested in her work,” said Mathis. “Then one day I asked her if she would teach me and she said ‘if you’re willing to learn, then I’ll teach you.’ I basically started there and eventually ended up selling flowers out of my house for many years before I got the call from Michelle.”

While their success continues to flow upward Cooper and Mathis never forgot to give thanks. They said none of this would have been possible without a higher power.

“We are 100% faith based — we know that without God none of this is possible,” said Mathis. “It’s not just a business, it’s our ministry.”

“When people come to us, they are grieving, they are hurt — so it’s our job to provide a service,” Cooper said. “Not just a service though, it’s our job to bring comfort to grieving families. We want to be a source of strength and so we take this very, very seriously, so we always go above and beyond to provide that.”

To find out more about The Ultimate Gallery, visit their Facebook page or call 910-303-4703.

