Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• May 21 — Emmitt Ray Jackson, 31, of 3231 Lake Artesia Road, Faison, was charged with motor vehicle theft and possession of stolen vehicle. Bond set at $10,000; no court date set.

• May 21 — Eric Cukrowicz, 48, of 300 Jones St., Salemburg, was charged with forgery of endorsement and uttering forged instrument. Bond set at $2,000; court date is May 28.

• May 21 — James Scott Richmond, 27, of 2147 Microwave Tower Road, Roseboro, was charged with breaking and entering. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 14.

• May 21 — James Sylvester Herring, 46, of 11 Pheasant Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is June 29.

• May 21 — Anthony Perkins, 31, of 3388 Wrench Road, Dunn, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $25,000; court date is May 28.

• May 21 — Angel Jimenez, 31, of 53 Junk Yard Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of a controlled substance in prison/jail premises. Bond set at $15,000; court date is May 28.

• May 22 — Pamela Michelle Bishop, 42, of 738 Tyndall Town Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $120,000; court date is June 11.

• May 22 — James Earl Joyner, 48, of 325 Clive Jacobs Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of firearm by felon, possession of stolen firearm, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $30,000; court date is May 28.

• May 22 — David Robert Stanley, 34, of 3416 Cabin Museum Road, Turkey, was charged with felony conspiracy and larceny of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $10,000; court date is June 7.

• May 22 — Martin Garcia Hernandez, 31, of 1223 W. Divine St., Dunn, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,000; court date is June 11.

• May 22 — Jerry Terrell Williams, 31, of 210 Angela Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of firearm by felon and resist, delay and obstruct. Bond set at $25,000; court date is May 28.

• May 22 — Joel Thomas Parker, 60, of 52 Laudie Honeycutt Road, Clinton, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is July 12.

• May 23 — Patrick Leon Rich, 26, of 59 Jenny Lane, Salemburg, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a female. No bond set; court date is June 30.

• May 23 — David Russell Randolph, 36, of 2221 Waco Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with speeding 104 mph in a 55 zone, fleeing to elude, reckless driving to endanger and no operator’s license. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Aug. 4.

• May 23 — Lykheim Ty-Shaun Simmons, 27, of 710 Stetson St., Clinton, was charged with resist, delay and obstruct and damage to property. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 14.

• May 23 — Ada Joyner, 28, of 218 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with resist, delay and obstruct. Written promise; court date is June 14.

• May 23 — Quintin Tyquan Faison, 24, of 852 Wiggins Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is June 30.

• May 24 — Jack Lee Jones, 29, of 2964 Old Warsaw Road, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny and possession of stolen goods/property. Bond set at $20,000; court date is May 28.

• May 24 — Prentice Roland Jacobs II, 29, of 742 Indian Town Road, Clinton, was charged with financial card theft, probation violation and financial card fraud. Bond set at $34,000; court date is June 30.

• May 24 — Cross Dominic Matthews, 21, of 148 Kitty Fork Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is June 15.

• May 25 — Brian Keith Simmons, 39, of 38 Stafford Lane, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle. Bond set at $2,500; court date is June 15.

• May 25 — Donald Trenton Mitchell, 42, of 4795 N. U.S. 421 Hwy., Clinton, was charged with stalking and harassing phone call. No bond set; court date is July 16.

• May 26 — Aaron Owens, 31, of 1095 Mount Moriah Church Road, Clinton, was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and court order violation. Bond set at $10,000; court date is May 28.

• May 26 — Dylan Eugene Ross, 21, of 3731 Marsh Road, Bladenboro, was charged with assault causing injury to a law enforcement officer, resisting public officer, fictitious information to officer, breaking and entering, larceny, assault on female, injury to personal property, probation violation and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $34,000; court date is June 18.

• May 26 — William Blake Starling, 20, of 5494 Dave Bright Road, Turkey, was charged with possession of firearm violation of domestic order. No bond set; court date is May 28.

• May 26 — Pedro Modesto Billareal, 44, of 531 Hillsboro St., Fayetteville, was charged with second degree trespassing. No bond or court date listed.

• May 26 — Julian Wilson Bradsher, 46, of 248 Summer Tree Court, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and failure to appear on a charge of assault on a female. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 8.

• May 26 — Anthony Dean Redick, 32, of 4585 U.S. 421 North, Lillington, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $5,000; court date is June 1.

• May 27 — David Alan Mesimer, 31, of 612 Sunview Drive, Albemarle, was charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, larceny and larceny of a firearm. Bond set at $50,000; court date is June 1.

• May 27 — Louis Rashawn Highsmith, 29, of 2780 Hayes Chapel Road, Rose Hill, was charged with injury to real property. No bond set; court date is June 28.

• May 27 — Jekaille Chane Phillips, 22, of Greensboro, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $5,000; court date is June 2.

• May 27 — Jessica Renae Nicholson, 36, of 42 Connie St., Spring Lake, was charged with forgery of instrument and uttering forged instrument. Bond set at $2,500; court date is June 7.

• May 27 — Khorie Fennell, 24, of 221 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with assault on an individual with a disability, interfering with emergency communication, assault inflicting serious injury to law enforcement, resisting public officer and malicious conduct by prisoner. Bond set at $252,500; court date is June 11.

• May 28 — Tamia Rich, 21, of 443 Dusty Road, Clinton, was charged with cyberstalking. No bond set; court date is July 19.

• May 28 — Molly Harriet Duffy, 38, of 210-B Park Ave., Clinton, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 3.

• May 28 — Sonia Jennette Smith, 28, of Fayetteville, was charged with trespassing. Bond set at $1,000; court date is July 12.

• May 28 — Kullen Mason Bell, 27, of 94 Kitty Fork Road, Clinton, was charged with selling alcohol to person under 21 years of age. No bond set; court date is July 6.

• May 28 — George Kevin Faison, 46, of 301 Weeks St., Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $500; court date is June 11.

• May 28 — Leonel De La Piedra Vazquez, 23, of 95 Clover Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving under the influence. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Aug. 12.

• May 28 — Dennez A. Gutierrez, 34, of 631 Williams St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Aug. 12.

• May 29 — Danielle Clark Maldonado, 28, of 248 N. Herring Ave., Garland, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $1,000; court date is July 26.

• May 29 — Alesia Maranda Scott, 27, of 239 Bennetts Bridge Road, Mount Olive, was charged with first degree trespass. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 30.

• May 29 — Oliver Terrell Owens, 42, of 2425 Reedsford Road, Clinton, was charged with misuse of 911 system. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 3.

• May 29 — Kenyatta Luvertia Thompson, 37, of 301 Dixie Circle, Clinton, was charged with selling alcohol to person under 21 years of age. No bond listed; court date is July 6.

• May 29 — Donna Jean Smith, 41, of 241 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with assault and battery and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $2,500; court date is June 28.

• May 30 — Justin Andrew Rich, 33, of 106 Royal Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is July 20.

• May 30 — Anita Phillips, 38, of 610 Eastover Terrace, Clinton, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property, larceny and simple assault. Bond set at $500; court date is June 15.

• May 30 — Joseph Beatty Sr., 46, of 3004 Mintz Road, Roseboro, was charged with two counts of simple assault. Bond set at $2,000; court date is June 15.

• May 30 — Sulinda Tonita Phillips, 46, of 185 Brown Ave., Garland, was charged with assault by pointing a gun. Bond set at $2,000; court date is June 15.

• May 31 — Anntoinette Crenshaw, 33, of 8414 Ivanhoe Road, Harrells, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is June 30.

• May 31 — Justin Nobles, 30, of 311 Madeline Lane, Autryville, was charged with communicating threats and larceny. No bond set; court date is June 9.

• May 31 — Talmadge Joseph Spell, 49, of 107 S. East St., Roseboro, was charged with communicating threats and injury to real property. Bond set at $1,500; court date is June 29.

• June 1 — Waylon Harold Strickland, 51, of 102 Old Drag Strip Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Aug. 24.

• June 1 — Ashley Byrd Hicks, 31, of 11 Country Manor Lane, Dunn, was charged with assault on a government official, resisting public officer and order for arrest. Bond set at $6,000; court date is July 8.

• June 2 — Ayana Michelle Simpson, 26, of 150 N. Herring Ave., Garland, was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and assault with a deadly weapon. No bond set; court date is June 11.

• June 2 — Terry Lynette Melvin, 56, of 164 E. Third St., Garland, was charged with littering 15-500 pounds, communicating threats, resisting public officer and reckless driving to endanger. Bond set at $4,000; court date is July 12.

• June 3 — Jemille Bryant, 24, of 250 First Lane, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats, injury to real property and cyberstalking. No bond set; court date is July 6.

• June 3 — Nicholas Ryan Burgess, 30, of 96 Rosie Lane, Dunn, was charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $10,000; court date is June 11.

• June 3 — Brandon Clayton Wells, 29, of 195 Six Acre Lane, Dunn, was charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $10,000; court date is June 11.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.