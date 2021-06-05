Turning their tassels

Sampson County Schools Superintendent Dr. David Goodin spoke words of encouragement at Midway’s graduation. Lakewood seniors and their families stand to show respect for the National Anthem during the Presentation of Colors by the Lakewood High School JROTC battalion. The gymnasium was packed for Lakewood High School’s graduation on Friday, one of the many taking place for Sampson County high schools on Friday, while others were slated for Saturday. Lakewood High School Principal John Goode welcomes everyone to graduation. Midway seniors lined the edge of the field in anticipation of taking the walk Friday afternoon. Katie Hall gave the Valedictory Address at Lakewood High School. Heather Norland shared her thoughts in the Salutatory Address at Midway High School. Lakewood High School’s Makayla Williams presented the Salutatory Address. Midway High School’s Cullen Faircloth gave the Valedictory Address.

ROSEBORO — Graduations were taking place across the county on Friday, with Lakewood and Midway seniors among those able to turn their tassels as the Class of 2021. Other schools were set to join them late Friday and into Saturday.

Smiles were everywhere, with full bleachers inside the Lakewood gymnasium early in the morning. Midway students crossed the finish line out on their football field in the early afternoon.

The Lakewood JROTC presented the colors, with Principal John Goode welcoming everyone.

“Today we celebrate their future endeavors,” he said.

Jaime Kelly, their teacher of the year, introduced the guests, one of which was Sampson County Board of Education Chairman Sonya Powell. Powell drew a chuckle from the crowd when she said that had she known sooner she would have prepared more than just half a page.

“As you exit the halls of Lakewood, remember the many lessons in life and the academics you have learned here,” said Powell. “Remember where you have been, but now the focus becomes where you are going.”

The Salutatory Address was given by Makayla Williams and the Valedictorian Address by Katie Hall.

“We are the proof that hard work and persistence does pay off,” said Williams. “It seems just like yesterday we were starting our journey into kindergarten full of hope and new beginnings.”

“Today is a day to be thankful and be inspired,” said Hall, likening the experience to being in a family. “We have much to be thankful for. Here at Lakewood High School we have received a great education thanks to our current administration and teachers.”

Midway seniors were greeted with the National Anthem on the piano by Colton Barber. Board of Education member Kim Schmidlin gave the invocation. Other Board of Education members were present at both ceremonies.

Sampson County Schools Superintendent Dr. David Goodin shared his thoughts on the future of students, giving them some guidelines on which to focus.

“Failure is not an end, but rather an opportunity to make a new beginning. Don’t live your life wishing something to happen. Make it happen. No matter if you fail, perseverance is always rewarded.”

Goodin reminded them that the future is largely in their own hands, a product of their decisions.

“Give everything you do your best effort,” he imparted.

The Salutatory Address was by Heather Norland and the Valedictory Address by Cullen Faircloth.

Norland expressed her thanks to those involved in her education.

“You have not only helped me to grow as a student, but as a person,” said Norland, ending with thanking God for being able to celebrate their accomplishments.

Faircloth likened the experience to a roller coaster.

“We made the most of our first couple of years of high school, but then came the real stress,” he said about junior year. “We made it, only to have our roller coaster break down, due to COVID-19.”

“Even so, we powered through and patiently waited six feet apart for our roller coaster to reopen.”

Hobbton High School was set to graduate at 7 p.m. Friday at the football stadium. Union High School had its graduation slated for Saturday at 10 a.m. and Clinton High School at 9 a.m.

Mintz Christian Academy was the first to hold graduation locally, doing so on May 20. Harrells Christian Academy seniors graduated on May 27, while Sampson Early College High School followed on May 28.

