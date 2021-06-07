Pipe replacement continues on Sampson road

UNION – A pipe replacement is scheduled for a Sampson County road beginning next week, ahead of paving it.

N.C. 903 (East Magnolia-Lisbon Road), not far from Rogers Mill Road, is scheduled to close at 9 a.m. Monday. Crews plan to reopen it by 5 p.m. June 25.

N.C. Department of Transportation crews were wrapping up a pipe replacement on another section of that road Friday, about a half-mile from U.S. 421 (Taylors Bridge Highway), which closed that section for most of this week. Both of these replacements are being completed ahead of new pavement on N.C. 903 later this summer.

Drivers needing to get around the closure can use U.S. 117, N.C. 41, U.S. 421 and N.C. 90. Due to the detour, drivers should expect their travel time to their destination will take longer than normal. NCDOT asks drivers to be alert and use caution when near the construction.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.