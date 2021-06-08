Retirees Beard, Draughon honored

Billy Draughon worked with the City of Clinton for over 30 years and recognized for his retirement. From left: Mayor Lew Starling, Billy Draughon, Mayor Pro Tem Marcus Becton and Public Works Director Chris Medlin. Emily M. Williams|Sampson Independent Public Works Director Chris Medlin, right, shared the news of Ernest Beard’s retirement. Beard worked for the city for 28 years. Emily M. Williams|Sampson Independent From left: Mayor Lew Starling, Ernest Beard and Mayor Pro Tem Marcus Becton. Emily M. Williams|Sampson Independent

CLINTON — Two longtime City of Clinton employees were recognized during the recent City Council meeting.

Ernest Beard retired in March with approximately 28 years of service and Billy Draughon retired in April with more than 30 years of service.

“A lot of you may know Ernest from his days downtown,” said Public Works Director Chris Medlin. “He is literally the face of public works in downtown Clinton. He spent the majority of his career taking care of downtown street sweeping. He just made downtown what it is, as far as public works is concerned.”

Draughon made his mark in the grounds department and in the cemetery business, for a number of years.

“I can honestly say Billy was the best I have ever seen,” said Medlin. “A lot of times in the cemetery business, you do get people who are planning for the future, but we also get a lot of unexpected deaths and family members that we have to deal with. Billy just had the knack for talking to them. A lot of them, when they left, it seemed that everything was better.”

