Bridge issue back on table next month

CLINTON — The Fallen Heroes Ad Hoc Committee has presented a recommendation regarding procedures for naming bridges and the Clinton City Council is expected to consider a resolution in support of naming the Faircloth Freeway Bridge after former Clinton Police Officer Donald Tucker.

Bryan Smith presented a letter as chairman of the Fallen Heroes Ad Hoc Committee, which was formed in October of last year. The recommendations were presented during a recent City Council meeting.

“The committee was formed as a result of the recent request to name the Faircloth Freeway Bridge after fallen Clinton Police Officer Donald Tucker. The City Council charged this committee with the task of reviewing and establishing policies and procedures of how to honor fallen heroes and weigh in on the bridge in question.”

The committee met in April and May, the letter states.

“These people in attendance helped bring transparency to the overall process and realized the important work tasked to the committee. Our 10-member committee has a variety of members including current law enforcement, other first responders professionals and citizens from the community.”

They unanimously made made several recommendations.

Among them, a recommendation was made that the city should adopt the federal definition of first responder and line of duty death and both the Clinton Police Department and the Clinton Fire Department should maintain permanent monuments on department grounds. The Clinton Police Department already has one, and the committee recommends the fire department “establish a similar monument,” the Fallen Heroes Ad Hoc Committee missive stated.

“The City Council should support any bridge naming resolution brought by the surviving family of any first responders employed by the city who dies in the line of duty that meet the criteria to qualify for the Federal Public Safety Officer’s Benefit Program and meets the bridge naming criteria established by the N.C. Department of Transportation.”

The letter made it clear that the DOT ultimately controls the naming process, but that they require a local resolution supporting any application to name a bridge or roadway.

“We recommend the City Council should support such requests,” the letter stated.

The Committee recommended that the City should not seek to generically name a bridge in honor of all fallen first responders in lieu of individually naming.

“If the City wishes to and initiates actions to have a generically named bridge in honor of a group or all first responders … such action should not conflict with the previous recommendation that the city honor any surviving family requests for individually named bridges.

Upon a motion, the City Council unanimously agreed to consider a resolution in support of naming the Faircloth Freeway Bridge for Tucker, to be drafted and presented at the next meeting. That resolution will go to the Department of Transportation who has the final say in bridge naming.

Folks gathered outside the recent City Council meeting in support, and a few family members came inside as well.

Tucker, who was killed in the line of duty in 1991, was ambushed during an undercover narcotics investigation. Tucker was part of an undercover drug operation with the Carteret multi-agency task force when he was robbed and murdered. Tucker was making his last purchase for that investigation.

Tucker’s family and other supporters approached Council last year about potentially renaming the bridge in his honor, leading to the development of the committee to consider guidelines regarding such designations.

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.