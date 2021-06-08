Farm school hits the road

The mobile Farm School on Wheels, a program of the Granit Training Group, is making its presence felt in Sampson and surrounding counties, in conjunction with NC Cooperative Extension resources. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent An inside look at the classroom in the farm school RV. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Roxanne Reed steps into the farm school RV before taking to the road. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

In an combined effort to support small and growing farmers, the Granit Training Group in conjunction with NC Cooperative Extension have joined forces for Farm School on Wheels to help teach the ways of the trade.

Powered by Granit Training Group, their mission for Farm School on Wheels is to provide business training, planning and access to capital for small to midsize businesses. Also, to ensure that no one gets left out from the experience, the school itself is a mobile RV unit that can travel to farmers — hence the “School on Wheels” name.

“We spend a lot of time supporting Native American farmers, Black and brown farmers, small-sized and mid-sized farms with business planning, development,” said Roxanne Reed, program founder and lead instructor for Granit Training Group.

“But, one of our biggest specialties is strategy planning and helping to lead to access to capital and finding grants and things like that for our local small rural businesses and farms,” she continued. “We even work with businesses who are not always farmers, but they support the farming community or local economy.”

Farmers and businesses that participate in the Farm School on Wheels will partake in a six-module program about the business of farming, with no cost for attending.

“We do a six-week business training system,” Reed said. “In week one, we teach legal and business structures, then in week two we teach site analysis. For example, things like ‘what can my farm do’ or I’m thinking about buying a farm and want to come to Sampson County. But, I’m not sure if I am a rancher or something else.”

“Then for the third class, we focus on helping them to identify some niches for products or services,” Reed continued. “Fourth, since we are big finance junkies, we have a deep dive into financial planning. But, it’s not scary financial planning — it’s more about getting comfortable with your basic numbers, like how to build a budget.”

Reed listed the final parts of the six-week program.

“We work on belt tightening in the next week and then we do team building, HR and of course contractors,” Reed said, “because as we know farmers work with a lot of contractors.”

While Granit Training group is well equipped and versed in the business aspect of farming, expertise in actual farming itself is where that slowed down a bit. This is where their partnership with NC Cooperative Extension comes into play.

“Throughout the whole six-week program, we are always getting all these questions about how to run the farm,” Reed said. “Things like, I would like to know more about pastured poultry, cow calf operations, market gardens or what are the resources around me? That why the NC Cooperative Extension teams walk beside us through the entire program.

Four to six specialty modules are taught by the teams at NC Cooperative Extension.

“We are the host in Farm School on Wheels and the business of farming and they are the instructors that teach students the basics in farming,” Reed added. “That’s how we work together and we would not be anywhere near as effective without our partners.”

Eileen Coite, Extension agent for Agriculture and Community Development at NC Cooperative Extension in Sampson, touted the partnership.

“We are real excited so when I heard about what Roxanne and her team were doing with educating folks about agriculture, I said ‘We need to be a part of that,’” Coite said. “I mean we are all about providing resources and education to our community specially in regard to agriculture.”

As for how the idea behind putting the farm school on literal wheels, Reed said the pandemic really helped the mobile idea bubble to the surface.

“I have been teaching with the small business network for almost 15 years and have been told that students really enjoy the way I teach,” Reed said. “Since they liked the dynamic to how we do training, I was always getting pulled all over places to teach. With COVID I was wondering how I would reach people with colleges and things being closed. Then I thought how nice it’d be if I could have a mobile office and ping my creative entrepreneurial mind kicked in. Then after that it only took six month for our team to put it all together.”

With Farm Schools on Wheels established and ready to take to the road, Reed and Coite said it meant a great deal to be able to see something like this within their community.

“One of the things I love about all this is that we were started here in Sampson County,” Reed said. “I think the cool part is taking the knowledge that I’ve had all these years and making sure I infuse it into everything that I do and make sure that I’m doing everything I can to empower people and give them the knowledge to be successful.”

“Then it’s making sure there is a gap-free system for when they come out of the training, no matter how different the area they come out of is,” she added. “They have to have some kind of access to capital and resource partners because you can’t be successful in business without that team. All this is very close to my heart because I’ve walked and lived it and I think that best gift you can give, honestly, is giving back. That’s it, that’s all you can do.”

For Coite it was about what they bring to the table and how they can help Farm School on Wheels grow. She praised Reed’s team and the strengths they bring to the entrepreneurial side.

While we have people in that area at Cooperative Extension, what we can really bring to the table is our specialized expertise in farming,” said Coite. “We have a lot of specialties and people on that side of things and that’s what we bring to the table. So, in the end it just sort of all comes together.”

The official grand opening is set for June 23, at the Clinton City Market on 215 Lisbon St. in Clinton. To find out more about Farm School on Wheels, Reed can be reached by email at [email protected] or at 910-340-0364.

