Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• June 2 — Waylon Harold Strickland, 51, of 102 Old Drag Strip Road, Clinton, was charged with habitual misdemeanor assault. Bond set at $7,500; court date is June 11.

• June 2 — Russell Lashawn Skinner, 42, of 88 Idlewood Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and trespass. No bond set; court date is July 20.

• June 3 — Billy Jack Faulk Jr., 56, of 401 S. Main St., Salemburg, was charged with driving while impaired. Written promise; court date is July 2.

• June 4 — Brian Adam Miles, 34, of Newport, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense, financial card fraud, aggressive driving, larceny of a firearm, possession of stolen firearm, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $40,000; court date is June 21.

• June 4 — Russell Lashawn Skinner, 42, of 624 Eastover Terrace, Clinton, was charged with selling cocaine, delivering cocaine and possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine. Bond set at $35,000; court date is June 11.

• June 4 — Brianna Wilson, 24, of 670 Glover Road, Dunn, was charged with resisting public officer and impersonating law enforcement. Bond set at $2,500; court date is July 26.

• June 5 — Florentino Rubio Dominguez, 29, of 50 Glory Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Bond set at $10,000; court date is June 11.

• June 5 — Samuel Alan Johnson, 61, of 3485 Wrench Road, Dunn, was charged with fleeing to elude, reckless driving to endanger and speeding 75 mph in a 55 zone. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Aug. 4.

• June 5 — Truth Jaman Joyner, 24, of 312 E. Johnson St., Clinton, was charged with firearm by felon, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond set; court date is July 9.

• June 5 — Margaret Cole, 75, of 1616 Five Bridge Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is July 6.

• June 6 — Joshua Leon Boykin, 35, of 2072 Claudes Drag Road, Roseboro, was charged with driving while impaired, resisting public officer, possession of open container of alcohol in passenger area, communicating threats and assault on a government official. Bond set at $12,000; court date is Sept. 2.

• June 6 — Wayne Richard Kenly, 47, of 405 S. Main St., Salemburg, was charged with driving under the influence. Bond set at $10,000; court date is July 19.

• June 7 — Mildred Michelle Suggs, 39, of 600 Calhoun St., Clinton, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $500; court date is July 1.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.