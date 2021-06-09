UNC chancellor visits Sampson, touts vital trips

During a Friday visit to Clinton, UNC Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz, right, speaks with Allie Ray McCullen, left, and Sampson County Clerk of Court Chris Fann, center. Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent

The chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill visited Sampson County last week, part of a continuing goal to get into the state’s towns and visit communities students call home.

Kevin M. Guskiewicz, the 12th chancellor of the university, was a special visitor of Allie Ray McCullen, a UNC Board of Trustees member and owner of McCullen Real Estate in Clinton. The two, along with others, had breakfast at Sharon’s Country Diner and held a brief meet and greet at McCullen’s office attended by a handful of local dignitaries.

“He is the first chancellor who has ever stopped in Sampson County,” McCullen stated. It was Guskiewicz’s second trip to the county, the first coming prior to the pandemic.

“I’ve met some wonderful people in my six years as a trustee,” said McCullen. “My goal is to show people there is a life outside of Chapel Hill.”

Guskiewicz was more than willing to take McCullen up on the invitation, calling him “one of our great trustees at Carolina.”

Among those visiting with Guskiewicz during his visit this past Friday were local economic developer Stephen Barrington, Clerk of Court Chris Fann, Sampson Regional Medical Center CEO Dr. Shawn Howerton and others. Zoey Locklear, a student at Clinton High School and recipient of the Morehead-Cain Scholarship, also came by with her mother, Lesa.

Locklear graduated from Clinton High School this past Saturday. The four-year, opportunity-laden scholarship to attend the UNC-Chapel Hill will see Locklear matriculate to the university beginning this fall.

“I think it’s important as a chancellor to see our towns that our students call home, and the impact we could bring to them and them to us,” said Guskiewicz, whose chief of staff since he became chancellor is Amy Locklear Hertel, who has family from this area. “She’s happy I’m down here.”

During her time at CHS, Zoey Locklear served as student body president and captain of the varsity volleyball team. A proud member of the Coharie Tribe, Locklear also served as secretary of the North Carolina Native American Youth Organization and as president of the Native American Student Organization at CHS. At Carolina, Locklear plans to study Public Health and Nutrition, as well as American Indian and Indigenous Studies.

She is the daughter of Lesa and David Locklear of Roseboro.

Guskiewicz said it was a pleasure to be able to have some time to talk with Locklear and her mother. Those kind of interactions are the reason for visits across the state, he attested.

“I enjoyed spending a little bit of time with Zoey,” said Guskiewicz. “I’ve enjoyed walking the streets down here too. It reminds me of Latrobe, Pennsylvania, where I grew up. It is a quaint neighborhood like that. It brought back some memories of my childhood.”

Prior to his appointment as chancellor, Guskiewicz served as the interim chancellor from February until December 2019. In that role, he held over 25 listening and learning sessions with constituents across campus, and was instrumental in shaping Carolina’s new strategic plan, Carolina Next: Innovations for Public Good, outlining a roadmap for the university’s priorities moving forward.

Among his initiatives, he also relaunched the Tar Heel Bus Tour with 90 faculty and campus leaders, a professed effort to demonstrate Carolina’s commitment to the state. That revived tour came through Sampson back in fall 2019.

Close to 100 UNC-Chapel Hill faculty members and senior administrators joined that tour with a purpose of learning about the state and its people. With agriculture being the lifeblood of Sampson County, participants received a glimpse of operations in the area.

“The purpose of that was to stop in towns across the state so our staff could learn more about these communities,” Guskiewicz recalled.

Visits like Friday’s only build on that goal to reach out to communities, an effort not lost on McCullen.

“We’re happy to have him. I’m very proud of my community,” said the trustee. “You hear ‘you don’t have this, you don’t have that,’ but we have a lot, and we’re close to what we don’t have.”

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.