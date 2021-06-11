Barber awarded arts scholarship

MIDWAY — A Midway High School senior found himself at an impasse not too long ago, and has now discovered that his patience and perseverance has paid off.

“I really appreciated the scholarship,” said Colton Barber. “I applied for a lot and I didn’t get very many, but I was very thankful that I got the few that I got.”

One of those scholarships is the 2021 Lois Weaver Arts Scholarship, which is awarded via a partnership between the Sampson Arts Council and the Sampson Community Theatre.

“I really appreciate it for people in the community to be raising money to help me get to college and accomplish my goals,” said Barber.

“Colton’s dedication and love of music make him an ideal recipient of the Lois Weaver Arts Scholarship. We are excited to see what the future holds for him,” said Kara Donatelli, executive director of the Sampson Arts Council.

Barber had been saving up the money to go to East Carolina University, but received more funding to attend Campbell.

“I had less from ECU and I really wanted to go to ECU because I really loved the environment,” he said. “ECU is my dream college.”

Ultimately, that’s where he will be going, with plans to double major in Sacred Music (pipe organ) and Environmental Science at ECU.

The Lois Weaver Arts Scholarship is “awarded annually to an outstanding high school senior who makes a contribution to the community through involvement in the arts and plans to major or minor in an arts-related field. The scholarship, for $500, is “named in honor and memory of Lois Weaver, a steward of the arts in the community and an individual who was greatly involved in the success of the Sampson Arts Council and the Sampson Community Theatre, officials said.

Not only does Barber have an impressive list of academic honors, awards and community service, Donatelli noted, he is also a talented musician.

Colton participated in the Marching Band, Concert Band, and Jazz Band at Midway High School. Most recently he played the national anthem at Midway High School’s graduation. He also previously attended the North Carolina Governor’s School for Music, played piano and organ at Central Baptist Church, as well as at Hood Memorial Church in Dunn.

Barber said his issue during this process was writing essays.

“I get writer’s block a lot,” he said. “I was busy with a lot of school stuff.”

He was going through a lot of different things, with family being sick, and just life getting in the way.

“It was a lot of stress piled up on me,” he said. “Everything was just happening at the worst time.”

Everything was extra stressful, but all in all, he persevered through it all, and he’s going to his top choice school.

“I’m glad it is over,” he said. “I’m glad it worked out.”

