Are your livestock prepared?

There are many steps that should be taken by farmers when preparing for a hurricane, especially as it pertains to livestock. These steps include:

• Establish an Emergency Plan

• Secure equipment: place large equipment in covered area or tie down

• Clear debris from drainage ditches

• Remove dead or damaged trees

• Keep livestock barns, gates, and fencing in good repair

• Prepare farm vehicles and machinery: gasoline and oil

• Take farm inventory of livestock and equipment

• Regularly review insurance polices

• Secure animals: move to secure pastures or higher locations. Never leave livestock in closed barn.

• Make sure your animals are current on all vaccinations

• Purchase additional feed, hay, and water supplies several days before a hurricane. These items might not be available after the storm.

• Stock up on basic veterinary supplies and have restraint equipment for restraining injured animals that need veterinary assistance.

• Livestock identification: Permanent is best

• Livestock Emergency Kits

Do not put yourself at risk by checking on livestock during a storm, but do check on them immediately after the storm. Most animals are used to being outside in bad weather and will simply need clean feed, a dry place to stand, and water to help them recover from stress. However, you should be prepared for the worst. If animals are injured, be ready to render first aid. Most owners can deal with minor

injuries. If animals are more severely injured call your veterinarian. Young animals are more susceptible to stress than older animals and may need more care.

With the right preparation you can protect your livestock from injury should a hurricane occur.

James Hartsfield is an Area Extension Agent specializing in Farm Management serving Sampson and Duplin counties.