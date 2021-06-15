Farmers prep for Produce Box Project

Distribution starts this month; comes to Sampson in July

One of the many produce bags that are distributed during the Produce Box Project. Courtesy Photo A member of the Cape Fear Farm Credit loads up produce. Courtesy Photo More of many people involved with helping distribute produce bags. Courtesy Photo Another small glimpse of the amount of produce bags aiming to feed over 2,500 individuals. Courtesy Photo More members involved with Produce Box Project after gathering blueberries from Carter Blueberry Farm in Fayetteville. Courtesy Photo Cape Fear Farm Credit receives more local produce for Produce Box Project. Courtesy Photo Produce Box distribution Week of June 21: Raeford, Whiteville Week of June 28: Admin/Consumer, Harnett Week of July 5: Elizabethtown, Burgaw Week of July 12: Kenansville, Lumberton, Clinton

Cape Fear Farm Credit and local farmers have begun preparations for the upcoming Produce Box Project. With the official start date set for June 21, it won’t be long before farmers’ homegrown produce circulates to those in needed throughout their communities.

The Produce Box Project is an initiative hosted by Cape Fear Farm Credit, which purchases produce from local farmers, supporting them as well as those in need throughout Southeastern North Carolina. Cape Fear Farm Credit utilizes special team members who package and distribute all products within the communities they serve.

The Produce Box Project collects produce from over 30 local farmers and aims to feed fresh local produce to more than 2,500 individuals. One of those more than 30-plus local farmers is David Chestnutt, who was involved last year.

“I got involved after Cape Fear Farm Credit contacted me about supplying them some produce for the project,” Chestnutt said. “I supplied them some last year as well with some watermelon, cantaloupe and canary melon. Since they contacted me again this year, I’ll be involved with the project again.”

Chestnutt also shared what it means to him, as a local farmer, to be able to help out his community in this way.

“It’s wonderful, this is what our produce business and Cape Fear Farm Credit does,” Chestnutt said. “It is all about helping everyone in the community and that, in turn, helps us all. It’s great what these guys are doing to help people with different projects like this.”

The Cape Fear Farm Credit project stemmed in large part from the difficulties of the pandemic.

With an emphasis of helping farmers and consumers through all means, when the pandemic hit, farmers needed additional markets to move products. Having identified the need to support farmers make a living, and get healthy food to farmers during COVID struggles, the Produce Box Project was born.

Contained in those boxes is corn, cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers and squash, just a few of many many items provided per bag, each stuffed with enough local produce to feed a family of four.

While distribution kickoff is on June 21, those in Sampson County will have to wait a little while. The Produce Box Project won’t hit Sampson until July 12, when the outreach comes to Clinton.

Churches, civic groups, 4-H and FFA chapters or community organizations within Southeastern North Carolina that want to get involved with produce bag distribution can do so by reaching out to Janna Bass at [email protected] or calling 910-323-9188 ext. 2414.

