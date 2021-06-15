Cooper extends some mandates

Provided by the Sampson County Health Department, for the week ending June 11, 2021 Total Number of Tests Reported to Date: 22,184 Positive Test Results: 8,230 (44 additional since 6/4) Negative Test Results: 13,954 COVID Reported Deaths to Date: 113 (no additional since 5/25) Vaccinations (Pfizer, Moderna and J&J) will be available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday and Friday at the Sampson County Health Department. Appointments are available, but not necessary. Walk-ins welcome.

The governor has extended some pandemic-related measures, including mask mandates, until the end of July, a move that has brought some scrutiny from lawmakers as health officials attest viral spread continues to decrease. Sampson County, whose metrics have improved overall, has seen its weekly number of new COVID-19 cases rise in recent weeks.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday announced that he signed an executive order to extend a variety of measures currently in place to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic until July 30.

“We are seeing tremendous improvement with fewer cases, hospitalizations, deaths and safety restrictions, but this is no time to hang up a ‘Mission Accomplished’ banner in our fight against the pandemic,” Cooper stated. “We are laser focused on getting more shots in arms, boosting our economy and protecting unvaccinated people from the virus and this executive order is essential for those efforts.”

A State of Emergency remains in effect as North Carolina, to include state evictions prohibitions and an extension of the mask mandate for schools and child care facilities, health care facilities, prisons, and on public transportation.

Cooper’s new order says its “strongly recommended” that all individuals continue to wear face coverings in all large indoor seating facilities with a seating capacity of over 5,000 seats, unless an exception applies.

Fourteen state governments require people not yet fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear face coverings in most indoor public settings, says the AARP, which tracks state COVID rules. The District of Columbia and Puerto Rico also have mask orders.

The order exempts worship services, religious and spiritual gatherings, funeral ceremonies, wedding ceremonies, and activities covered by the First Amendment.

Republicans continue to rail against Cooper’s powers, and the General Assembly is moving several bills designed to limit a governor’s authority, including a provision for approval from the Council of State before implementing an executive order.

Cooper has said the pandemic is unprecedented in scope and that safety measures need to continue to keep North Carolinians safe.

Last week, leaders in the N.C. House formally asked Cooper to provide the scientific data used to justify continued emergency restrictions.

In a letter sent to the governor, House Majority Leader John Bell, R-Wayne, and House Majority Whip Keith Kidwell, R-Beaufort, penned a letter asking for the metrics Cooper is using to continue the emergency order the state has been under for 15 months.

Cooper said he and state health officials continue to monitor North Carolina’s trends and review actions of other states and plan to continue lifting restrictions as more people are vaccinated and the state winds down pandemic response efforts.

New cases in Sampson rise

After decreasing in recent months, Sampson County cases are on the rise in recent weeks, according to local numbers from the Sampson County Health Department.

As of June 11, the total number of tests administered in Sampson from the start of the pandemic totaled 22,184, which yielded 8,230 positives and 13,954 negatives. There were 44 new cases in Sampson last week, which was an increase from the 35 new positive tests in Sampson between May 28 and June 4. There were 24 new cases the week before that, the last full week in May.

Deaths in Sampson attributed to COVID-19 totaled 113 as of June 11, a number that is unchanged since May 25.

Viral spread continues to decrease, state health officials said.

Sampson is light yellow (moderate) under the new COVID-19 County Alert System, released June 10. It utilized data from May 23 to June 5.

The County Alert System uses a combination of three metrics: case rate (number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people), the percent of tests that are positive over 14 days, and hospital impact within the county.

According to the June 10 report, Sampson’s 14-day case rate for the two-week period of May 23 to June 5 was 97.6 per 100,000 people, down considerably from the 229.8 per 100,000 people in the May 13 report.

The 14-day percent-positive in Sampson stood at 4.3% under the new report, down from the 4.7% in the May 13 report. Sampson’s cases were deemed to have a “low impact” on local hospitals.

In the new report, there are no red counties, six orange counties, 36 yellow counties, 49 light yellow counties, and nine green counties. In comparison, the previous report posted May 27 showed no red counties, 9 orange counties, 41 yellow counties, 45 light yellow counties, and five green counties.

Sixty-nine counties are in the same tier as the previous report; 22 counties have dropped down a tier (toward green) since the last report; and nine counties have moved up a tier (toward red).

Red denotes critical community spread/impact; orange is substantial spread; yellow is significant spread; light yellow is moderate; and green is low impact. Under the new report, 56 counties are in the same tier as the previous report, 34 counties have moved up a tier (toward red) since the last report and 10 counties have moved down a tier (toward green).

Vaccinations

Sampson County is nearing one in every three people vaccinated, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).

Approximately 32% have attained full vaccination status in Sampson County and 36% of the county’s population is at least partially vaccinated as of Monday. Specifically in Sampson, 22,690 first doses and 20,593 second doses had been administered as of Monday, according to the NCDHHS COVID-19 Dashboard.

According to the dashboard, the state has administered roughly 8.6 million doses to date — 41% of the state’s total population is fully vaccinated (44% partially); 51% of those 18 and up are fully vaccinated (54% partially); 48% of those 12 and up are fully vaccinated (51% partially); and 78% of the 65 and up population are fully vaccinated (81% partially).

Those numbers remain fairly unchanged from the prior week.

Statewide as of Monday, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date were over 1 million, which included 284 newly-reported cases, according to the NCDHHS COVID-19 Dashboard. The state had tallied 13,292 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Monday. There were 480 hospitalized across the state.