Volunteer takes it upon himself to spruce up

A ‘before’ and ‘after’ of one of the hydrants Brian Neuhardt painted in Clinton.

When he volunteered to go out and paint hundreds of hydrants for the City of Clinton, Brian Neuhardt took a folding chair, two canes and a bucket of paint. He was recently honored Tuesday for his volunteerism.

CLINTON — He’s always been a busy, active person, and a diagnosis slowed him down, yet Brian Neuhardt still felt a need to give back to the community.

Neuhardt, who is disabled from multiple sclerosis, has taken time to paint more than 200 fire hydrants in the City of Clinton.

“I just started painting them,” he said. “I saw the hydrant at our house, and I painted it. And then something crazy in me said let’s go look at other ones.”

That hydrant in his yard led to a project that got him up at 5 a.m. each day, spending more than 100 hours working on them.

“It took 27 days,” said Neuhardt. “My goal was 100. I started painting more and more, and then I saw Mr. Medlin.”

Public Works Director Chris Medlin wanted to know what he was doing with the hydrants.

“He was confused, which I understand,” Neuhardt recalled. “I told him I was painting fire hydrants.”

Neuhardt didn’t know who Medlin was.

“A lot of people wear goggles all the time, and they never take those goggles off and look around once in a while,” said Neuhardt.

He saw a need, and he started to work on it.

“I guess it’s because I am retired and have more time,” Neuhardt said. “It’s not the first time that I have painted things, I did it in my community in Michigan.”

For him though, the highlight in all of this was meeting the mayor.

“I didn’t know who he was,” said Neuhardt. “I asked him ‘What do you do for a living?’ He said ‘I’m the mayor.’”

“And I went oh, man, I better keep my mouth shut,” he said.

“He came home that day and I’m like, who did you meet today,” said Michelle Stanley. “He always had a story of someone he met.

She knew by his expression that something was up, and he told her about meeting the mayor.

“And you said that by doing that it inspires other people,” said Stanley.

“It’s been a blessing for me,” said Medlin. “Pre-COVID we had an employee whose job was basically to paint fire hydrants. But since COVID hit and we lost the (Department of Corrections) labor, we have had to shift people around.”

Communities all around have lost labor from the DOC.

“I’m not going to lie, they’ve been neglected a little bit in the last year,” Medlin said of the hydrants. “And it was a real blessing for him to do it, and he did an excellent job.”

Medlin said that overall there are close to 600 fire hydrants in the city and the paint only lasts a year or two.

Neuhardt sat out on a folding chair and painted away, first using spray paint, but then he discovered that using paint from a can was far more practical.

“It’s been a huge favor for Public Works,” said Medlin.

“The funny thing was it took 196 fire hydrants before the police pulled me over,” said Neuhardt with a laugh. “Some lady was concerned that I was messing with the fire hydrant.”

“But in full disclosure, the first time we met was because a policeman called me,” said Medlin, who said the officer asked him if someone was supposed to be painting hydrants.

City Manager Tom Hart likened this to guerilla volunteerism, which is someone giving their time and talents without taking on a formal position. Hart and Medlin met with Neuhardt on Tuesday to present him with a millstone plaque for his volunteer work, for which they said they were appreciative.

“I have M.S. and I needed to do something, at least, to feel like I am human,” said Neuhardt. “It helped me out too. It got my leg stronger.”

“Before he got M.S. he was always doing hard work, landscaping, concrete work, manual work,” said Stanley.

Both of them said that the hardest part was dealing with those mobility challenges, and moving everything from fire hydrant to fire hydrant. He had two canes, a chair and a bag of paint, Stanley said.

People stopped and offered him help a lot along the way.

“Everyone was nice in the community,” he said.

“It made me feel good, when you would come home, and say this person stopped and checked on me,” Stanley said. “We all are so busy, like he said — we walk around with goggles. We don’t see when someone else might need help, and sometimes we see it and we just keep trucking.”

